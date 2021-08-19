CHRIS ROPER: Crazy opinions of the alt-right are also dangerous

You’ll have been inundated with all the hot takes and think pieces about the Taliban’s overnight takeover of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, and all the trite comparisons with Saigon, ends of empire and so on. But you might not have picked up that our trusty grifters over on the alt-white end of the spectrum have started to identify approvingly with the Taliban.

In a way, this is perversely enlightened of them, as Christian purity and Islamophobia are a big part of their brand. But in another, more real way, it’s a warning sign that extremists are ultimately in it for the money, and will cleave to anything that advances that quest.

While you’ll find plenty of outrageous stuff on the more mainstream social media platforms, it’s really on the fringe ones where your common-or-garden bigot flowers. And those who try to follow the xenophobia, misogyny, hate speech and racism they spout — either to serve as an early warning system or to gather evidence — find it difficult to penetrate these dark platforms.

I gave up monitoring most of SA’s ersatz alt-rightists a while ago, as they left Twitter and scuttled off to the darker corners of the web, where they didn’t have to hide their hatred. I guess it makes more financial sense to build a niche of crazies — you don’t have to pretend to a rationality you don’t possess to avoid being deplatformed. In some cases, I’ve outsourced the monitoring to other people.

There’s a person who has made it their mission to monitor the Telegram channel of one of our faux-Fox loudmouths. Their Twitter account, called Worm Jawfare, recently exposed these priceless posts for our edification.

"No Taliban ever flooded my hometown with Africans. No Taliban ever encouraged my daughter to get an OnlyFans [account]. No Taliban ever called me a domestic terrorist. No Taliban ever tried to turn my kids gay. No Taliban ever ran all the banks in my country."

There was also one from someone eschewing the "subtlety" of pointed comparisons, who came straight out with: "Yeah I’d take the Taliban over Jews any day of the week."

You’ll notice the usual troping of the white fantastic. Anti-immigration, discomfort with women as autonomous beings, betrayal by government, and homophobia.

"No Taliban ever ran all the banks", I’m assuming, is intended to be read as anti-Semitic, rather than a somewhat more rational dislike of monopolies.

The Worm Jawfare account also surfaced an even more ludicrous example of conspiracy paranoia. As you can imagine (I’m doing you the courtesy of assuming you don’t hang around in these cesspits yourself), a lot of the grifter discourse revolves around anti-vaccine misinformation.