CHRIS ROPER: Let them eat sushi

One of the essays in Bongani Madondo’s excellent collection, Sigh, the Beloved Country, is titled "Midnight Pasha! Kenny Kunene’s Vile Bodies". In it, Madondo recounts his visit to the "closing soirée" of ZAR in Sandton, Kunene’s "Zuma-age nightclub of choice for the young, the intemperate, and the outlandishly rich … where the new money Afristocracy and its attendant hangers-on can play wildest fantasies unmolested".

You may remember Kunene as "Mr Sushi", famous for holding parties at which guests ate sushi off the bodies of semi-naked women.

He stopped doing that in 2011 when the ANC complained. Kunene presciently said, as IOL tells us, that "it was never his intention to associate the eating of sushi off women’s half-naked bodies with the ANC".

Well, that sushi boat has sailed, given the way we think about corruption in the ANC right now.

Reading the responses to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s crass, out-of-touch comment about "struggling MPs" last week, I was irresistibly reminded of Madondo’s description of Kunene’s bling on the night in question.

"From the DJ booth, his pal, famed music producer Oskido, announces: ‘Hail Kenny Kunene! Kenny Kunene is a rock star.’ Before the doof doof fades out and ‘rock star’ Kunene himself takes over the turntables to display his long-held childhood aspiration to be a deejay, I notice he wears two watches.

"‘One is a Rolex Oyster with diamonds inside and this on the left is an IMC [sic],’ he tells me, dashing to the stage."

It’s the same sad and pointless flaunting of wealth that so many of the corrupt ANC dominoes now falling have embraced, where just two luxury cars aren’t enough, you need an entire fleet, and where it’s only worth ordering a round of drinks if it costs at least 10 times the annual salary of ordinary South Africans.

It’s almost as if we’ve become inured to these excesses.

And yet, Ramaphosa struck a chord when he told us, as News24 reports, that MPs have been "cut to the bone because they have had no meaningful increase for quite a while".

He told us not to trust our eyes. "I have seen members of parliament, who publicly seem to be living it up, but they are not. The work we take on or impose on them as MPs is quite costly; many of them don’t end up making ends meet."

As if this wasn’t bad enough, he doubled down, and ascribed this penury to MPs usually having two houses — "one in parliament and one where they come from".

"It may seem to many people that they are living it up and they have a very good life — believe you me, it is not," Ramaphosa is quoted as saying. "You buy one loaf of bread at home, you have to buy one here. You buy two loaves, two TVs, two of nearly everything."

Yes. He is telling the people to whom our government allocated R350 a month of financial relief — who can’t afford one loaf of bread — that we need to feel sorry for those who have to buy two loaves, two TVs, and two of everything.

That’s really asking for the level of empathy of a saint.

As one Twitter user put it: "Thoughts and prayers to the MPs with their two houses, private medical aid and other benefits from the public purse during this difficult time."

As another, more famous Twitter user, recently ex-MP Phumzile van Damme put it: "If you live beyond your means you’ll struggle. R50K p/m cannot afford LV, Gucci etc but people want to stunt. I understand some have big families, many in SA do & have to make do. Budget, save, live the life you can afford. Simple."