CHRIS ROPER: Olympics — if the veldskoen fits …

Firing up Twitter this past weekend, I was amused to see what some of the denizens of social media had decided was the most pressing issue of the day. Not the continuing taxi violence in the Western Cape that, according to the Mail & Guardian, has since the start of the year been responsible for 83 murders and 56 attempted murders; in July alone, more than 20 people have been gunned down. And not the 20 people killed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, in murders associated with the unrest in the country.

No, what really bothered them was that a bunch of SA athletes were wearing veldskoens and crappy Mr Price zebra-print outfits at the opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Let me hasten to point out that I’m not criticising people on social media for what they choose to rail against. I’m sure they’re capable of being upset at more than one thing at a time. Hell, I know they are, I’ve watched them angrily shaking their fists indiscriminately at every Twitter word cloud that wafts past. And I’m going to succumb to the same temptation, ostensibly ignore the hard news, and devote a column to the subject of our Olympic outfits.

Why, you ask. Because everything is connected, that’s why. What our athletes wear at the Games affects things like how we think about Jacob Zuma going to jail, or President Cyril Ramaphosa’s weird predilection for announcing big lockdown changes late on a Sunday night so that businesses don’t have time to get ready for Monday.

I think it’s called the butterfly effect in chaos theory, "the sensitive dependence on initial conditions in which a small change in one state of a deterministic nonlinear system can result in large differences in a later state".

So if a butterfly wears a Gavin Rajah gown in Sandton, a fashionista dies in Paris. That’s science. I didn’t invent it.

A big part of the criticism of SA’s outfits at the Olympic opening ceremony seems to revolve around the veldskoen shoes designed, made and sponsored by Veldskoen Shoes, a company out of Durban.

Some of the more charitable gibes were things like "Boetie goes to the Olympics" and "It looks like a bunch of confused farmers in vellies and khaki".

On the (white) face of it, this does seem to be a homage to farmers, but in SA nothing is ever simple. Many people, including Veldskoen Shoes itself, pointed out that the shoes "were first documented by the first settlers in Africa over 400 years ago. And according to Khoisan tribal folklore, they were made and worn by the tribe as far back as a thousand years before that."

As an antidote to that marketing speak and dodgy ethnography, journalist Lester Kiewit put it more succinctly. "Wait till the black people in Clanwilliam hear when you say their ancestors’ then-rudimentary footwear (appropriated of course) isn’t African and shouldn’t be part of an Olympic uniform," he tweeted.

The clothing designs were by Mbali Zulu, Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sandile Sikhakhane and Sipho Lushaba — four young artists commissioned by the Durban Fashion Fair — and this is apparently the first time that our entire team kit has been created and produced locally.

As Forbes magazine put it: "It may not be memorable as a fashion statement, but it is a commendable experiment in divesting from corporations to the people. Given recent unrest in the country, this may provide a rare instance of unity."