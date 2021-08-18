WE ARE HIRING: Financial Mail news editor

Financial Mail news editor

Reporting to: Financial Mail editor

Department: Editorial

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

Position overview

Fox is the Financial Mail’s news section. It contains breaking news (across sectors: economics, politics, companies), detailed technology coverage, profiles and a number of columns. The magazine’s purpose is to provide in-depth intelligence on the key issues of the day, going behind the numbers and headlines to find the backstory behind the events. We do this through compelling narrative, sharply-written news stories, and exclusive articles.

Main responsibilities

Manage a short- and long-term news diary;

Generate story ideas, spot industry trends and keep abreast of developments across the political economy;

Write when required;

Edit with accuracy, flair and an eye for detail;

An aptitude and good EQ for managing reporters;

Multitask and manage a variety of simultaneous processes and deadlines;

Work independently, sometimes at irregular hours; and

An ability to work in a high-pressured environment

Minimum qualifications and requirements

At least 10 years’ experience in journalism, with a solid understanding of business and the political economy;

A relevant degree would be an asset;

Excellent general knowledge and some subject expertise in areas such as economics and technology;

An understanding of the stock exchange, including JSE-listed companies, would be an asset; and

The ability to tell compelling stories that go beyond the numbers and that tell the backstory behind corporate events.

Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter and two references to mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Closing date: September 30 2021

Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.