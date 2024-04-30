News & Fox

3 decades and 6 ministers: How is South Africa’s health-care system coping?

From struggles and scandals to feats and forward thinking — South Africa’s health system has seen it all over the past 30 years. In this month’s ‘Health Beat’, Bhekisisa asks public officials, activists, health workers, legal experts and ordinary citizens to look back on how things have changed — and what it means for the future of health care in the country

30 April 2024 - 06:00
by Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Ruan Visser, Liz Fish and Dan Clayton
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan
Picture: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

  • In the past three decades, South African health has faced Aids denialism, TB battles, Covid and administrative scandals. 

  • But the country also had big wins: rolling out antiretrovirals to millions of people with HIV, stricter rules about smoking, decriminalising sex work and making abortions safe and legal.

  • There’s still a lot to tackle. Climate change is the biggest health threat of the century, we’ve not beaten HIV yet, TB remains the leading killer disease in the country, obesity is a big problem and service delivery is limping along.    

  • In this month’s Health Beat, Bhekisisa looks back with those who’ve seen the struggles and solutions — and asks them what it means for the future of health care in South Africa. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

ALSO READ:

Corruption trap: Why health-care fraud is costing you money

Fraudsters seeing gaps in the healthcare system — whether private or public — are pushing the cost of services up
News & Fox
4 days ago

Should your party save you from floods? Voters think so

Last week, the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal was mopping up damage after being battered by heavy, unexpected rainfall. How seriously should your ...
News & Fox
6 days ago

How a rural KZN site is helping the world find a TB jab

A new TB vaccine is being tested in South Africa as part of a large trial. Bhekisisa visited a rural site in KwaZulu-Natal to see how it is being ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Why PMBs are hurting health care
News & Fox
2.
These Maties are ready to join the space race
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Blade Nzimande
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Why South Africa is losing its doctors
News & Fox
5.
Oil is waiting on South Africa’s doorstep
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.