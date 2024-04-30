News & Fox

PODCAST: Finally, white smoke from the DA’s policy chimney

30 April 2024 - 14:05
They have an economic policy at last! After years of chiding and goading the official opposition, in his newspaper columns, to produce an economic policy, the DA has one at last, thanks to new policy chief Mat Cuthbert.

Peter Bruce was so shocked he forgot to look at the time in this special edition of Podcasts From the Edge.

It’s pro-market rather than pro-business, says Cuthbert, but they’ll cut the minister of trade, industry & competition and the president from any involvement in big company mergers. That would be a start… 

Also see:

Government to blame for SA’s weak economy not global crises, says DA

Party guarantees existing social grants will remain in place, saying the ANC is the biggest threat to SA's economy
Politics
1 day ago

Cosatu alliance purposely created a system of economic exclusion, DA says

The party says the unemployment crisis is a result of the ANC, Cosatu and SACP alliance
Politics
1 day ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Politicians tell lies, water is a bit wet and other truths

John Steenhuisen’s damning evidence will unsettle only the few who still say Ramaphosa saintly and the ANC godly
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST: South Africa is a black country now

“Even if the ANC misfires,” ANC exile intelligence leader Oyama Mabandla says, “there is still no alternative to it. In South Africa black people ...
News & Fox
1 week ago
