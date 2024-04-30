They have an economic policy at last! After years of chiding and goading the official opposition, in his newspaper columns, to produce an economic policy, the DA has one at last, thanks to new policy chief Mat Cuthbert.
Peter Bruce was so shocked he forgot to look at the time in this special edition of Podcasts From the Edge.
It’s pro-market rather than pro-business, says Cuthbert, but they’ll cut the minister of trade, industry & competition and the president from any involvement in big company mergers. That would be a start…
PODCAST: Finally, white smoke from the DA’s policy chimney
