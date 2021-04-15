CHRIS ROPER: How the media broke the news

He clearly says: "As soon as [Hitler] came into power, he began exhibiting fascist tendencies. More explicitly, Hitler began killing Jews. We remember him now for the Holocaust."

You’re probably aware of Godwin’s law of Nazi analogies, which states that "if an online discussion (regardless of topic or scope) goes on long enough, sooner or later someone will compare someone or something to Adolf Hitler or his deeds, the point at which usually dampens discussion."

Evoking Godwin’s law has become a way for people to sneer at those for whom the example of Hitler is top of mind when thinking about crimes against humanity, or fascism, or bad facial hair.

I dislike that intensely. It’s a kind of intellectual snobbery, as if to say: "Your knowledge of history is shallow and irrelevant." It denies people the opportunity to situate their lived experiences on a historical continuum, based on the premise that they don’t know enough history for their opinion to count.

Lushaba’s use of Hitler as a metaphor is appropriate. His lecture is about the evolution of political science as a discipline, and Hitler is used as a metaphor for how the "legal institutional approach" of political science in the first half of the 20th century changed only when it was forced to confront the fact that "institutions are populated by human beings", and depend on the agency of humans and how they interpret the law.

He drew an example from the US, of how "the very same law may be interpreted by people differently … There was never a law enacted in America to prohibit slavery. All that changed was that the category ‘human’ in amendment 14 was expanded to include black Americans."

His contention is that if black people in America had the right to interpret the law under slavery, they would have interpreted it differently to the way white people interpreted it.

His argument, simply put, is that white people — and specifically, political scientists — were content to ignore genocides and massacres as long as they were doing it to black people, but as soon as it was white-on-white genocide, they were forced to confront the limitations of their interpretation of the law.

"If this is 1939, we know that massacres had been conducted in [Africa] prior to that. In 1921 there had been ... the Queenstown massacre [where white people annihilated black people]. In 1904, white people had annihilated all the Herero people in Namibia," Lushaba says.

"But political science was not moved. It is only when white people are killed by other white people, by Hitler, that political science is jolted back to its sensibility."

What Lushaba is trying to show is that genocide, per se, didn’t seem to be considered a crime by Europeans until it was white-on-white genocide. He might be putting the argument a little clumsily, but he certainly is not saying that the Holocaust isn’t a crime.

He is saying that, to the political scientists of the time, genocide didn’t seem to be a crime — until it was.

"It takes Hitler to do to white people — because all he did, Hitler committed no crime. All Hitler did was to do to white people what white people had reserved for us black people. And so his crime, if he had a crime, was to do unto white people what white people had thought was right only to do to black people.

"And so we must see the Holocaust in exactly the same way we must see the massacre of the Herero people … and several other massacres that happened across the continent. We must not privilege one massacre over the others."

Lushaba goes on to speak about how we privilege one massacre over another "because modern disciplinary knowledge privileges that one, because … the institutional approach became delegitimised simply because it was unable to preempt … Hitler killing the Jews. That it was not able to prevent white people from killing black people in Namibia and SA seems not to matter."

Lushaba makes it very clear, on numerous occasions that you might miss if you’re the type of journalist who thinks watching a 12-second clip qualifies as evidence, that his examples are "emphasising that political science of the early 20th century had a very narrow reach".

For him, political science "focused only on the law governing institutions, forgetting that laws depend on human agency. It learnt this because Hitler came to power, democratically, and decided to kill the Jews … And this is when political science is jolted back into its senses."