CHRIS ROPER: Some good news at last for the media

When it comes to how South Africans trust journalism and the media in SA, we have yet to see if we’ve thrown the bath water out with the 10 babies.

Piet Rampedi, Iqbal Survé and Independent Media’s foray into fecund fabulism is too recent to have had an effect on the results of the SA section of the Reuters Institute’s Digital News Report for 2021, released on June 23. But it has certainly dealt the image of SA journalism a hefty blow in the world, and potentially domestically. When you’ve conned organisations such as the BBC into amplifying your fake news, you’ve made it big in the world of confidence tricksters.

The Digital News Report has been running for 10 years now, and it’s based on an online survey of 92,000 people in 46 media markets. This is representative of more than half the world’s population and in Africa it includes SA, Kenya and, for the first time this year, Nigeria.

The global results are an interesting snapshot of where the SA markets could be headed, as well as an interesting comparison with where we are now.

You do, however, need to do a lot of qualification. The sample groups are different and represent different types of digital audiences. In SA, for instance, the data is based on a survey of English-speaking online news users who "are generally more affluent, younger, have higher levels of formal education, and are more likely to live in cities than the wider SA population".

Still, the report can provide some valuable insights.

The first big takeaway is that trust in news is up in almost all countries. Regular readers of this column will have noticed me banging on about how important a trusted, trustworthy media is to the health of a democracy. It really is one of the pillars of freedom. Globally, trust in news has grown, on average, by six percentage points in the wake of the pandemic — 44% of people surveyed say they trust most news most of the time.

This is the start of a reversal of the downward trend we’ve seen over the past few years, a trend driven by the opportunistic use of the media as a scapegoat by politicians and others invested in diminishing its ability to hold them accountable for corruption and criminality.

Nic Newman, the report’s lead author, says the focus on factual reporting during the Covid crisis "may have made the news seem more straightforward, while the story has also had the effect of squeezing out more partisan political news. This may be a temporary effect, but in almost all countries we see audiences placing a greater premium on accurate and reliable news sources."

The trust gap between news and social media has grown, too, with only 24% saying they trust news in social media.

You won’t be too surprised to learn that Finland, as was the case last year, is the country with the highest levels of overall trust, at 65%.

What might surprise you, though, is that the US — on a list that includes some autocratic dictatorships dedicated to suppressing freedom of the press — has the lowest levels of trust, at 29%. We know whom the Americans have to thank for that, of course, and we’re also aware of the huge issues that are dividing that country, both for good reason and as part of misinformation campaigns by corrupt, self-serving individuals, parties and organisations. Let it serve as a cautionary tale about how much space we allow populists in which to drive divisions.

In SA, trust in media has grown, and we’re above the global average. Of those surveyed, 52% say they trust the news most of the time, a welcome four percentage points up from where we were in the 2020 report.

As the author of the SA report writes (disclosure: that author is me, on behalf of Code for Africa), "despite some high-profile editorial errors, and a concerted effort by agents of misinformation to attack media credibility, 2021 saw a growth in trust in news overall. It’s possible that the surfacing of the debate has educated users in understanding, and placing value on, the editorial integrity of trusted brands."

I do believe this to be true. There was such a backlash by media organisations to some truly bad journalism from within their/our ranks. These included the Jacques Pauw incident, the continuous blatant propaganda of Independent Media titles, the amplification of conspiracy theories by eNCA, and other examples.