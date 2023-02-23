Features / Cover Story

going off the grid

How to live without Eskom

South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it

23 February 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian, JOAN MULLER, Giulietta Talevi and JACO VISSER

Unless you live on the moon (or are a government minister swaddled in load-shedding-free ignorance), you’ll know that this year has seen the longest and most intense period of power cuts in South Africa’s history.

Last week, FNB senior economist Thanda Sithole delivered a chilling warning: he expects “around 250 days of load-shedding, predominantly stage 4” this year...

