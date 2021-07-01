Hey, big spender

Is it? You’d think the ethical implications would be very stark, if you’re the deputy minister of state security. But I do concede, everyone seems to be dipping their hands in the tills.

Another great morality tale is the ongoing revelations from News24’s mining of the "Eskom leaks". One caught my eye: the story of the company given the tender to supply furniture to the Wilge housing project, and how it apparently teamed up with Eskom officials to inflate its prices by more than 400%, reaping at least R3m in profits.

For example, the company charged "R18,400 for a pool table which, at the time, was advertised at R3,499 in 2013 — a markup of 425% — [and] a desk for R2,999 which was actually worth R499. With 1,350 provided, the company profited more than R2m on the desks alone."

Looking through the invoice that News24 has handily scanned and made available on its site, I notice that Eskom also paid R16,400 for two table-soccer games.

In what is the most honest part of the invoice, the providing company has written: "THANKS FOR YOUR BUSINESS!!!!"

I usually deplore the casual overuse of exclamation marks, but I think in this case they’ve actually been relatively restrained.

There seems little excuse for this kind of corruption. Kodwa, however, had a rationale for his own case.

His response to Chaskalson asking him "a very specific question" about if, next time he’s on holiday in Cape Town, and Mackay offers him his house, he’ll be accepting the offer or not, was chilling.

After chuckling happily, he said: "Mr Chaskalson, I’ve got a number of friends, very good friends, very genuine, and they mean genuine when many of them, they offer hospitality. I’m certain you’ve got such friends, whether in Cape Town or anywhere else. And many of them, I don’t have to suspect, they are genuine friends, who really come from their hearts.

"Many of them, it’s because of their condition, Chairperson, how they were brought up themselves. They know what it means to help, because they themselves, to be where they are, they were helped by others. And this notion in our relations, sometimes as human beings, we mustn’t forget, because we must not create the social distance between ourselves and those that are in need, and those who are our friends.

"And I’m not suggesting we must accept anything that your friends are giving to you, for example … there are certain things you must declare, you are required to declare.

"So beyond that, you know that you can’t just accept anything, because in government there are certain things that you must declare."

It’s an interesting suggestion, that there are social and cultural reasons, stemming from a shared past, that make the ethical boundaries a little greyer than they seem to those who don’t share that history.

Of course, this argument, predicated as it is on a communal understanding of need and straitened circumstances, does lose a little force when you look at some specific examples.

Part of Mackay’s largesse to Kodwa included a R1m payment, of which Kodwa used R890,000 to buy a Jeep.

Unsurprisingly, this caused the inquiry to question Kodwa’s version that he was receiving payments from Mackay because he was having financial difficulties.

"If you were in financial difficulties in April 2015, why did you spend R890,000 on a car?" Chaskalson reportedly asked.

Said Kodwa: "That is a debate, whether to spend R10,000 or R20,000. I do not think it is a matter I can justify. Perhaps I should have thought of [buying a] smaller [car] for R20,000, like a Corolla, instead of a bigger car."