CHRIS ROPER: Needling antivaxxers

You may find this difficult to believe, given my manly, rugged demeanour — which I’m sure you can intuitively picture, by reading my hard-hitting columns — but I suffer from trypanophobia. Yes, that’s right. A fear of needles.

Until today, despite having found myself gradually regaining befuddled consciousness in a doctor’s room at least once every few years, I didn’t know it had an official name. Which is silly of me, when we live in a world where even fear of peanut butter (arachibutyrophobia) and fear of long words (hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia) have official names.

Apparently, trypanophobia was officially recognised in the 1994 edition of the scarily named Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as "a specific phobia of blood-injection-injury type phobia".

According to my 30-second "research" (yes, the same high level of research as antivaxxers), people who have this phobia tend to avoid inoculations and blood tests and, in really severe cases, any medical care at all.

As you can imagine, having a fear of needles in the world we live in, where one of the main topics of conversation is whether or not to have a needle stuck in your arm (or how liberating it was when you did, or how much you hate the government for trying to force you to do so), is trying at best.

The reminders are constant and everywhere. For example, this tweet by Wimpy SA popped into my feed recently. "Let’s just be lekker, man, and say: ‘YAAAS’ to the future! Enjoy a FREE regular Filter Coffee when you get your jab. #CupsForVacs. Just present your vaccination card at any Wimpy to qualify."

I was going to draw a parallel here between my childhood incentives to be brave when injections were in the offing and Wimpy’s offer of a Wimpy coffee. Unfortunately, given pecuniary circumstances, my childhood incentives were less around sweets and more around a promise to try to catch me before I hit the floor. But I do like the idea that corporates are doing their bit to push vaccinations.

One of the first responses to Wimpy’s offer was the predictable lament about being oppressed, coming from the usual types who think the word oppression means "mildly inconvenienced".

One Patrick Swanepoel wrote on Twitter: "So u discriminating against the unvaccinated? You will not see me or my family in any of your stores again."

Well, Patrick, that’s the best outcome possible for Wimpy. Does the company really want you in its stores, killing its customers? I think not.