CHRIS ROPER: Why does the IRR downplay the reality of racism in SA?

Sadly, the billboard for the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) on the M1 in Joburg, which proudly proclaims that "Racism is NOT the problem", is only the second-most stupid billboard of the month. Top honour goes to the one put up illegally in Cape Town by a company called San-i-Tize, a name that already gives away a predilection for recycling US conspiracy tropes by its use of a Z in sanitise.

The billboard, in all its galumphing glory, states: "In Gates YOU trust?! In God WE trust. No ‘vaccine’ for us."

Leaving aside the blinding stupidity of the sentiment, which seems to imply not just a common or garden belief in an imaginary deity but also a belief in an imaginary Gates who is personally responsible for creating vaccines, the truly stupid thing lies in what this company does. It "specialises in the direct importation and distribution of medical and emergency supplies to state and private hospitals, governments and the private sector".

A company that makes its money from selling personal protective equipment and sanitiser is anti-science.

The billboard, of course, doesn’t just contravene the dictates of common sense; it also contravenes the disaster risk management regulation that prohibits the spreading of Covid misinformation. And, according to news site IOL, "the City of Cape Town said the signboard is illegal as the owner has not applied for authorisation in terms of the city’s outdoor advertising and signage by-law".

Reactions to the furore about the anti-science billboard include the entirely predictable misunderstanding of what freedom of speech actually entails. A representative example is this one, quoted in the Cape Times. "Debbie Els, from the Stop Farm Murders Movement and an anti-Covid vaccine campaigner, accused the government of ‘censoring’ people from the truth yesterday. ‘They have a right to put a billboard up, it’s the true freedom of speech and choice. Government wants to censor the truth from people. The DA is pushing this New World Order agenda as well,’ Els said."

Oh Debbie. It’s one thing to not believe in science, but you have to believe in municipal by-laws. The New World Order — and many of you won’t know this because of stuff mainstream media won’t tell us et cetera — is a powerful and highly secretive elite, though not powerful and secretive enough to evade the eagle eye of The Debbie.

This elite is conspiring to eventually rule the world by replacing nation states with an authoritarian one-world government.

One feels that co-opting the DA’s creaky communications team into this is an uncharacteristic misstep by the Illuminati, but fine.

Some might argue that the IRR’s billboard actually trumps this one, because it’s the allegedly considered opinion of a whole funded organisation, not just a couple of crazies in a small company that sells rubber gloves.

What is it with billboards? In a world where you can reach millions of people on social media, why would you go to the bother of erecting a physical sign? Perhaps the clue is in the word "erect".

The image on the front page of the "Racism is NOT the Problem" website to which the billboard directs you is Passive Resistance, a 1994 localised version of an 1830 painting, Liberty Leading the People, by French artist Eugène Delacroix. The artist, Reshada Crouse, tells us she "intended this painting to be in appearance reminiscent of a giant billboard".