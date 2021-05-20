CHRIS ROPER: Let’s not serve this religious bigotry

In one sense, religious leaders are right to be alarmed at what they see, correctly, as an attack on their businesses and the erosion of their ability to interfere in the mechanisms of government.

The paper itself is fairly specific about the contribution of, in particular, the Christian religion to the unconstitutional condition of current marriage legislation.

"In 1994, SA inherited a marriage regime that was based on the Calvinist Christian and Western traditions, which stemmed from the era where the state and church were mutually reinforcing if not synonymous. Accordingly, there were strong references in some of the laws governing marriage that harken to the religious marriage rituals practised in Christian and Western marriages (‘white wedding’).

"In the new era of democracy, the values of equality and diversity underpin our quest for nationhood, and all religious and cultural practices are given equal recognition and status in line with section 15(1) of the constitution."

There’s still a long way to go with the process. After a period of public commenting and religious fulminating, the marriage policy goes to the cabinet for approval next year, the marriage bill will then be submitted to the cabinet for approval by the end of March 2023, and will finally be taken to parliament by March 2024 to be signed into law.

In interviews, the Remarkably Reverend Ken has seemed most upset at the logistical challenges posed by the new law, saying: "If a woman is shared by three men, as an example, and they all want her the same night, what’s going to happen?"

Even he should be able to use numbers and other science stuff to work out a solution by 2024. Go, Reverend Ken! Put the real meaning of DP back into ACDP!

In Meshoe’s "defence" (see above caveat), the ACDP is not alone in its religious discomfort. In one of those pleasing displays of interfaith solidarity you get when another bit of religion’s edifice of intolerance is chipped at, organisations such as the Al Jama-ah Party and the Muslim Judicial Council also expressed their opposition.

The second astonishing thing I read this week was about penguins. An article on The Guardian site tells the story of how the Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, "13 years before he became the first person ever to reach the South Pole in 1911", got stuck on a ship called the Belgica, which was grounded in pack ice in the Antarctic.

There, he and the crew were facing certain death from scurvy. He learnt that eating raw penguin meat prevented scurvy, and thereby "discovered a secret that would later give him a huge advantage over Captain Robert Falcon Scott in the race to the South Pole".

The meat apparently tasted awful. "Imagine a piece of beef, an odoriferous codfish, and a canvasback duck, roasted in a pot, with blood and cod liver oil for sauce."

But the bit I found astonishing is this: "The crew of the Belgica all finally accepted the need to eat the meat. They discovered the penguins loved music, so one crew member would play tunes on a cornet, a brass instrument similar to a trumpet, when they wanted to kill them."

As Julian Sancton, author of Madhouse at the End of the Earth, tells The Guardian: "Apparently, it was like the Pied Piper. They would just come right up and serve themselves up. And so it was very easy to trap them and kill them."

It’s a poignant thought, and conjures up a startling image of stark blacks and whites and the inevitable red. I imagine the penguins, upright and awkward, beguiled by a mysterious siren sound into waddling up and unconsciously offering themselves to be bludgeoned to death.

What does this segue have to do with polyandry, you ask. Well, penguins are a useful metaphor when it comes to discussing human attitudes to morality and sexuality. Who can forget last year’s startling story on NBC: "Gay Male Penguins Steal Lesbian Couple’s Eggs at Dutch Zoo".

The gay male African penguins, "who made international headlines last year when they stole an egg from a heterosexual couple, have now stolen the nest of a lesbian duo", the broadcaster reported.