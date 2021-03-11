CHRIS ROPER: Inside the cult of the Nkandla tea party

In these trying pandemic times, I’ve been finding a lot of spiritual solace in the sayings of Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla. Well, not sayings, exactly. Tweets. And not spiritual solace as such, more like that feeling of existential dread you get when you realise that there is no meaning in the world and everything is pointless.

Jean-Paul Sartre, that poster boy for existentialism, called this "nausea" — the feeling you get when you realise that everything is irrational, contingent and unpredictable, and that everything you thought you knew about your existence in the world is a lie.

For example, what is one to make of this nugget of wisdom? "Let the enemy agents know that Nkandla is a National Key Point and A University of Life. Ophuza kulomthombo wamanzi, angeke aphinde ome. God Bless Nkandla so we continue to drink from This Fountain of Life of President JG Zuma." (Zuma 17:53, 6/21)

Who are the enemy agents? The Zondo commission? What is the connection between a national key point and a university of life? Are both connected by a mystical ley line tracing a direct spiritual thread to Dubai via Saxonwold?

And what to make of the Bible verse (John 4:14, if I’m not mistaken): "But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a firepool of water springing up into everlasting life."

Could this be a coded reference to the river of patronage that flowed from Zuma’s beneficence over the years?

The implied threat of "God Bless Nkandla so we continue to drink from This Fountain of Life of President JG Zuma" is pretty clear: if you aren’t fighting in the Nkandla tea party camp, the river of corruption will run dry for you.

It’s all very biblical, as befits the church of Zuma. In Zuma 12:31, 4/21, Zuma-Sambudla reminds us of the former president’s incipient holiness: "Fun Fact: My father wanted to be a Pastor before he joined the struggle. Thank you to the Church of the Holy Ghost for Inviting my Father President JG Zuma. SA needs Prayer amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic (scam). The Army of God has been unleashed. Askari Bhasobha."

A cursory scan of this might miss the casual parenthetic revelation that the Covid-19 pandemic is a scam, which is why the Gospel According to Nkandla benefits from a close reading.

Reading the sayings of Zuma-Sambudla, I am irresistibly reminded of the famous parable by the Taoist philosopher Zhuangzi (369-286 BCE). "Once upon a time, I, Zhuangzi, dreamt I was a butterfly, fluttering hither and thither, to all intents and purposes a butterfly. I was conscious only of my happiness as a butterfly, unaware that I was Zhuangzi. Soon I awakened, and there I was, veritably myself again. Now I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was a butterfly, or whether I am now a butterfly, dreaming I am a man."

Zuma-Sambudla’s tweets give one that same feeling of cognitive dissonance.

Am I a functioning citizen in a constitutional democracy, conscious only of my happiness as a citizen in a constitutional democracy, or am I member of a corrupt religious cult dreaming that I am a member of a constitutional democracy?

In his 1957 work, A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance, Leon Festinger described cognitive dissonance as a psychological distress that occurs when someone holds contradictory beliefs or values, and participates in an action that clashes with one of them.