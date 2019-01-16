Teaching in Yemen may be possible as salaries start to arrive

Taiz — Its books have been looted and walls blown out, but a school in war-torn southern Yemen is hopeful that the resumption of regular salary payments can keep teachers and children in classrooms.

“In the past few months things have stabilised; teachers’ salaries have begun to be paid, and hopefully things will continue this way,” said Hoda Naged Useid, the head of the Arwa school in Yemen’s third-largest city, Taiz.

The government-held city, surrounded to the north by Houthi forces, has been at the centre of an almost four-year war pitting the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement against a Saudi-led coalition trying to restore the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

The Houthis, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and hold most urban centres, say their revolution is against corruption.

In Taiz buildings and homes have been looted and damaged, Useid said, but people are nevertheless returning due to a de-escalation of fighting amid UN-led peace efforts.

“If salaries are paid regularly and as they were previously, things will get better,” Useid said. Arwa’s teachers had previously been volunteering without pay.