Ukrainian satellite TV channels hit by cyberattack

Kyiv — One of Ukraine’s main media companies, 1+1 Media, said its satellite TV channels had suffered a cyberattack on Wednesday. It said in a statement that 39 channels, including some of its own, were now unavailable.
“Another attempt took place to jam satellite broadcasting of Ukraine on the Astra 4A 11766 H transponder, where 39 TV channels broadcast,” the company said.
1+1 Media said that since March Russia had started “active signal jamming” of TV channels on two satellites that belong to European operators SES and Eutelsat.
Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, which Kyiv has blamed on Moscow. Russian authorities have not responded in the past to requests for comment about such allegations.
SES and Eutelsat did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ukraine’s 24 Channel said on its website that its satellite broadcast had also been affected as hackers “launched their propaganda”. “After two hours of the attack, the signal was restored, but the attack started again,” it said.
Reuters
