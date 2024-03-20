World / Europe

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns

In 2017, Varadkar became the first gay prime minister of the once-staunchly Catholic Ireland

20 March 2024 - 14:35
by Padraic Halpin
Leo Varadkar. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS
Leo Varadkar. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Dublin — Leo Varadkar will step down as Ireland’s prime minister and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party, in a surprise move, Irish media reported on Wednesday.

Varadkar’s departure as head of the three-party coalition does not automatically trigger a general election and he could be replaced by a new Fine Gael leader.

In 2017, Varadkar became the first gay prime minister of the once-staunchly Catholic country and the youngest person to hold the office. He returned to the premiership in 2022. 

Reuters

