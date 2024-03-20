Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Dublin — Leo Varadkar will step down as Ireland’s prime minister and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party, in a surprise move, Irish media reported on Wednesday.
Varadkar’s departure as head of the three-party coalition does not automatically trigger a general election and he could be replaced by a new Fine Gael leader.
In 2017, Varadkar became the first gay prime minister of the once-staunchly Catholic country and the youngest person to hold the office. He returned to the premiership in 2022.
Reuters
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns
Reuters
