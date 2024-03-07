German rail and airport workers strike over pay

An ODEG train arrives while the other departs from the main train station during a nationwide strike called by Germany's train drivers union GDL over wage increases, in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Berlin — Germany faced strikes on three fronts on Thursday, as train drivers, airport security workers and Lufthansa ground staff walked off the job, spelling further headaches for millions of travellers in Europe’s largest economy.
The strikes are the latest in a wave of industrial action to hit Germany, where high inflation and staff bottlenecks have soured wage negotiations in key parts of the transport sector, including national rail, air travel and public transport.
Train drivers began new strikes at 2am local time on Thursday, with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn warning travellers that it could run only a small fraction of its usual services.
That walkout, set to last 35 hours, marks the beginning of a wave of rail strikes planned by GDL as it pushes for reduced working hours at full pay.
Deutsche Bahn has accused the union of refusing to compromise.
Airports in Frankfurt, Germany's busiest, and Hamburg cancelled their departing flights on Thursday due to striking security workers.
The Verdi union is organising that strike as well as another by Lufthansa's ground staff on Thursday and Friday.
Reuters
