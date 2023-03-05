Turkey’s Erdogan dismisses opposition split that dents hope of unseating president

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday his ruling AK Party and its nationalist ally will continue on their planned course after the opposition bloc split on who should run to challenge him in the election scheduled for May.
“We’ve said this was going to happen months ago ... we have already set our goal ... whatever they do, we continue to work on our plan, on our road map,” state-owned TRT Haber reported Erdogan as saying.
The public split on Friday in an alliance of opposition parties came after months of simmering discord in the group. Analysts saw it as a blow to opposition hopes of unseating Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades.
Erdogan said last week that the elections would go ahead on May 14, despite criticism of his government’s response to last month’s devastating earthquakes, which killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey.
Meral Aksener, leader of the centre-right nationalist IYI Party, the second biggest in the alliance, announced on Friday the party was leaving the bloc.
She said that at a presidential candidate selection meeting this week, five parties in the alliance proposed Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), as their candidate.
Aksener accused members of the alliance of pressuring her party and defying people’s will, adding that she proposed Mansur Yavas and Ekrem Imamoglu, CHP mayors of capital Ankara and Istanbul respectively, as candidates.
The CHP has the largest voter base in the alliance followed by IYI Party. Kilicdaroglu has said that there is no room for political games in the alliance and signalled that more parties could join the bloc.
Five remaining leaders of the opposition alliance met on Saturday and were expected to issue a statement after discussions.
“The best hope for the crisis-struck opposition now is to keep Erdogan under 50% in the first round (of voting) and show unity in the second round,” said Erdem Aydin, founder of London-based RDM Advisory.
“As things stand both IYI and CHP showed poor leadership and communications which culminated in a crisis ... nobody wins in this scenario, except for Erdogan,” Aydin said.
Erdogan’s popularity had been falling amid a cost of living crisis even before last month’s earthquakes.
The opposition failed in previous national votes to pose a serious challenge to the president. It has co-operated more closely since taking control of big municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara, from the AK Party in local elections in 2019.
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), a main actor in the bid to defeat Erdogan on May 14, called on the opposition to unite on democracy, justice and freedom.
Reuters
Reuters
