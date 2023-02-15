World / Europe

Six-year sentence for Russian journalist critical of war

15 February 2023 - 15:56 Agency Staff
Emergency management specialists and volunteers remove the debris of a theatre building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 25, 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
Emergency management specialists and volunteers remove the debris of a theatre building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 25, 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Moscow — A Russian journalist was sentenced to six years in a penal colony on Wednesday for accusing the Russian air force of bombing a theatre last April in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol  where women and children were sheltering.

The Lenin district court in the Siberian city of Barnaul also banned Maria Ponоmarenko from working as a journalist for five years, according to a court service statement. State prosecutors had asked for a nine-year sentence.

“Patriotism is love for the motherland, and love for one’s motherland should not be expressed by encouraging crime,” Ponоmarenko told the court before her sentencing, according to the RusNews outlet where she worked. “Attacking your neighbour is a crime.”

“If it is a war — then call it a war,” she said from a cage in the courtroom. “This is a state crime against the army — it is like spitting on the graves of veterans.”

The Donetsk Regional Academic Drama Theatre in Mariupol was destroyed by an air strike on the morning of March 16, 2022. It had been used as a haven for civilians during the Russian siege of the city.

Kyiv accused Russia of bombing the theatre, while Russia said it had been blown up by Ukrainian nationalists.

Ponоmarenko was detained in April for her online posting under laws introduced shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. The laws impose stiff penalties for discrediting the armed forces.

Ukrainian officials said at least 300 people had been killed in the theatre.

An investigation by Amnesty International concluded that Russian forces had committed a war crime by striking the theatre. It said at least a dozen people had been killed but that many additional deaths remained unreported.

Russia says it goes to great lengths to avoid injuring civilians in its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The newspaper Kommersant said Ponomarenko had been diagnosed with “hysterical personality disorder” while in detention, and had cut her wrists. It cited her lawyer as saying she suffered from claustrophobia and had broken a window.

Reuters

Few signs sanctions against Russia have directly hurt upstream oil operations

Russian companies did the most drilling at their oilfields in more than a decade in 2022
News
1 day ago

Scholz’s SPD loses Berlin election for first time since 1999

Weak showing will be seen as a blow to German chancellor, who has come in for criticism at home and abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine
News
1 day ago

EU to narrowly avoid a recession, but headwinds remain strong

Germany and Austria only two in the bloc likely to suffer recession
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Volodymyr Zelensky will not back down, and ...
World / Europe
2.
Philippines protests over China’s use of laser at ...
World / Asia
3.
Xi pledges support for Iran during Raisi visit
World / Asia
4.
Indian tax authorities raid BBC offices after ...
World / Asia
5.
Moldovan president warns of Russian plot to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Jail term for journalist over ‘fake news’ about Russian army

World / Europe

DOUGLAS MASON: The Ukrainian city that cannot stop being itself

Opinion

Zelensky urges UN to punish Russia over Ukraine invasion

World / Europe

Russian missile kills more than 20 civilians in attack on Ukraine’s ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.