Man with swastika on shirt kills at least 13 people at Russian school

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
When will the penny drop?
Bookings for the route are live and flights start on October 26. The domestic airline will also increase its frequency between Johannesburg and Cape Town
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Appointment marks the first time two women are in charge of the UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple fear increased costs for their handsets if they are compelled to include NavIC, a regional navigation satellite system
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
Moscow — A gunman with a swastika on his T-shirt killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 20 at a school in Russia on Monday before committing suicide, investigators said.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said it was looking into the attacker’s suspected neo-Nazi links. It named him as Artem Kazantsev, a man in his early thirties, and said he was a graduate of the school.
“Currently investigators ... are conducting a search of his residence and studying the personality of the attacker, his views and surrounding milieu,” the committee said in a statement. “Checks are being made into his adherence to neo-fascist views and Nazi ideology.”
Investigators released a short video showing the man’s body lying on the floor of a classroom with overturned furniture and papers strewn on the bloodstained floor. He was dressed all in black, with a red swastika in a circle drawn on his T-shirt.
The committee said the six adult victims included teachers and security guards. It said 21 people, including 14 children, were wounded.
Tass news agency quoted investigators as saying the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin “deeply mourns” the deaths. He described the incident as “a terrorist act by a person who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist organisation or group”.
He said doctors, psychologists and neurosurgeons had been sent on Putin’s orders to the location of the shooting in Izhevsk, about 970km east of Moscow.
Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.
In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Man with swastika on shirt kills at least 13 people at Russian school
Another 20 were injured at the school in Izhevsk, Russia before the shooter committed suicide
Moscow — A gunman with a swastika on his T-shirt killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 20 at a school in Russia on Monday before committing suicide, investigators said.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said it was looking into the attacker’s suspected neo-Nazi links. It named him as Artem Kazantsev, a man in his early thirties, and said he was a graduate of the school.
“Currently investigators ... are conducting a search of his residence and studying the personality of the attacker, his views and surrounding milieu,” the committee said in a statement. “Checks are being made into his adherence to neo-fascist views and Nazi ideology.”
Investigators released a short video showing the man’s body lying on the floor of a classroom with overturned furniture and papers strewn on the bloodstained floor. He was dressed all in black, with a red swastika in a circle drawn on his T-shirt.
The committee said the six adult victims included teachers and security guards. It said 21 people, including 14 children, were wounded.
Tass news agency quoted investigators as saying the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin “deeply mourns” the deaths. He described the incident as “a terrorist act by a person who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist organisation or group”.
He said doctors, psychologists and neurosurgeons had been sent on Putin’s orders to the location of the shooting in Izhevsk, about 970km east of Moscow.
Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.
In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.