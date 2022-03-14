World / Europe

No questions after upcoming meeting, Russia’s central bank chief declares

Elvira Nabiullina holds a conference broadcast in Russian and English after the decisions, though she did not do so when the key rate was more than doubled on February 28

14 March 2022 - 16:30 Agency Staff
Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, in this June 14 2019 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV
Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina will not take questions from journalists after explaining March’s monetary policy decision in an online presentation on Friday, the central bank said on Monday.

Nabiullina usually holds a news conference broadcast in Russian and English after the bank announces its interest rate decisions, although she did not do so when the key rate was more than doubled in an emergency move on February 28.

The hike to 20% from 9.5% came as the rouble tumbled to record lows following the imposition of sanctions by Western countries on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

It was accompanied by other measures including some capital controls and an instruction to export-focused companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues.

Nabiullina read out a statement explaining the moves in an online broadcast.

The central bank has yet to update its forecasts for inflation and growth in the light of the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions that have isolated Russia economically.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation" to demilitarise and “denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice.

An independent survey of analysts requested by the central bank last week forecast inflation of 20% and an 8% economic contraction this year and predicted the key interest rate would average 18.9% in 2022.

Nabiullina has led the central bank since 2013, a year before Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, triggering a first wave of western sanctions.

Her current term expires on June 24 and the rules say President Vladimir Putin must either nominate Nabiullina again or propose another candidate to the lower house of parliament no later than March 24.

The central bank is due to release its monthly key rate statement at 10.30am GMT on March 18, followed by Nabiullina's statement at 12pm GMT.

Reuters

Russia default fears rise as Moscow threatens to pay external debt in roubles

Moscow  is due to pay $117m on two of its dollar-denominated bonds but has signalled it could be in roubles
World
19 hours ago

Kyiv apartment block shelled while talks continue

Apartment block shelled in the capital, but both Russia and Ukraine reported rare progress on talks at the weekend
World
3 hours ago

WATCH: Will Russia default?

Here’s how a Russian default could go and its consequences
News
1 hour ago
