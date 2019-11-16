Europe to end fossil-fuel financing in bid to become carbon neutral

Brussels — The European Investment Bank (EIB) has adopted an unprecedented strategy to end funding for fossil-fuel energy projects, in a move expected to support Europe’s plans to become the first climate-neutral continent.

The board of the Luxembourg-based lending arm of the EU decided at a meeting on Thursday to approve a new energy policy that includes increased support for clean-energy projects. The bank will not consider new financing of unabated fossil fuels, including natural gas, from the end of 2021.

With more than half a trillion dollars in outstanding loans, the EIB is the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world. Given the EIB’s market impact and influence over the lending strategies of investors, its decision could end up depriving polluting projects from other sources of financing as well.

The lender’s move to prioritise energy efficiency and renewable-energy projects will reinforce the “green deal” being pushed by Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming president of the European Commission. She wants the institution to become a climate bank and help unlock €1-trillion to shift the economy toward cleaner forms of energy.

“Climate is the top issue on the political agenda of our time,” EIB president Werner Hoyer said in a statement, calling the decision to transition away from financing fossil fuels a “quantum leap in its ambition”.

The EIB decision is part of a broader push across the EU’s most powerful institutions that’s catapulted the bloc to the forefront of global efforts to fight climate change. New European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde has pledged to make climate change more of a focus for the institution, which is considering adding climate-related risks to its stress-test scenarios, in what could potentially make exposure to high-carbon footprint projects a liability for the balance sheets of financial firms in the continent.