Spain seeks assurances on Gibraltar in draft Brexit deal

“This is what needs to be made clear, and until it is clarified in the withdrawal agreement and in the political declaration on the future relationship we cannot give our backing [to the deal].”

A small peninsula on Spain’s southern coast and a British territory since 1713, Gibraltar is a major point of contention in Anglo-Spanish relations. Spain has long claimed sovereignty over the territory.

Gibraltar is due to leave the EU along with the UK in March, although 96% of its population voted in the 2016 referendum to remain in the bloc.

Spain said last week that it welcomed the inclusion of a protocol on Gibraltar in the draft Brexit agreement and that it would be positive for residents there.

An EU diplomat said the issue could go as far as the Sunday summit of all EU leaders aimed at rubber-stamping the Brexit deal, where other outstanding points were fishing and a limit on any extension of a post-Brexit transition phase.

Noting how Spain was obliged to accept British positions on Gibraltar when it was negotiating its 1986 accession to the bloc, a decade after Britain had joined, a senior EU official said London now had to accept that “the tables have turned”.

Reuters