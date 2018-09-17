World / Europe

London mayor Sadiq Khan calls for second Brexit referendum

17 September 2018 - 05:05 Paul Sandle and Sarah Young
Warning: London mayor Sadiq Khan says the Brexit threat to jobs is too great for voters not to have a say. Picture: REUTERS
London — London mayor Sadiq Khan has called for another referendum on Britain’s EU membership, saying the prime minister’s handling of Brexit negotiations has become "mired in confusion and deadlock" and is leading the country down a damaging path.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. But with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans still not accepted, some MPs, as well as union and business leaders, are arguing for people to have a final say on any deal with Brussels.

May has repeatedly ruled out a second referendum. She says MPs will get to vote on whether to accept any final deal.

The backing of Khan, a member of the Labour party, for a second referendum will put more pressure on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to change his opposition to the idea when the party meets for its annual conference in a week.

