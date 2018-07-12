Companies / Transport & Tourism

Indian airline Vistara places $3.1bn aircraft order

12 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

New Delhi/Singapore — Indian airline Vistara has placed firm orders for six Boeing 787 jets and 13 Airbus A320neos valued at $3.1bn at list prices, as it looks to add more domestic flights and launch international routes later in 2018.

The order for Boeing’s 787s marks a new setback for Airbus in an intense battle for wide-body orders as the European aircraft maker seeks to strengthen the order book for its upgraded A330neo aircraft.

Boeing posted figures on Tuesday showing a significant lead in orders over its European rival, buoyed by demand for the 787 following a series of showdowns against the A330neo.

Airbus said last week it saw good demand for the upgraded aircraft and is expected to announce orders soon. The Farnborough Airshow, which typically attracts large numbers of airline orders, will be held in Britain next week.

Vistara joins rival Jet Airways and low-cost carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet that have plans to grow their global operations to offset a competitive, price-sensitive domestic market.

"India’s position as the world’s fastest growing domestic aviation market and its impressive growth in air passenger traffic that has more than doubled over the last decade makes us confident of our aggressive plans for domestic expansion and international foray," Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said on Wednesday.

The joint venture between India’s Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines said it would procure another 37 A320neos from leasing companies and also had purchase rights over four more 787-9s and options over seven more A320neos.

The purchased and leased Airbus aircraft will be delivered in 2019-23. The Boeing aircraft are expected in 2020-21.

There is huge potential for international travel from India, where the domestic aviation market has grown about 20% annually in recent years.

Reuters

SAA starts urgent hunt for equity partner

SAA group CEO Vuyani Jarana’s undertaking comes in response to trade union Solidarity’s application in May to place SAA in business rescue
Companies
2 days ago

Higher oil prices to spur orders for smaller, fuel efficient jets at Farnborough Airshow

In the first detailed order forecast ahead of the major aviation industry event, consultancy IBA says it expects up to 900 orders and commitments
Companies
2 days ago

Leaderless and strike-hit Air France-KLM beats the odds to report higher traffic

Shares rise on the higher numbers and news that Catherine Guillouard, CE of French public transport group RATP, is being considered for the ...
Companies
2 days ago

Flying high Airbus raises demand forecast

Sales of A320neo passenger jet driven by emerging-markets growth and replacements in western markets
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nene's dare to Eskom unions: show us how SA can ...
Companies / Energy
2.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
3.
MultiChoice switched off by SABC demand for ...
Companies
4.
MultiChoice switched off by SABC demand for ...
Companies
5.
Absa’s new logo makes poor first impression
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.