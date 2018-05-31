Opposition in Spain secures enough votes to topple Mariano Rajoy

With most Spanish parties in favour of respecting EU fiscal rules, however, investors appeared to see less risk of an abrupt policy shift than in Italy, where parties have thrown doubt on the commitment to the euro single currency. News of Rajoy’s likely downfall sent Spain’s blue-chip index Ibex down 1.5% at 15.30 GMT, erasing a 0.9% gain earlier in the day, but did not trigger a major sell-off.

Resigning before the vote takes place on Friday would spare Rajoy the humiliation of becoming the first Spanish prime minister to lose a no-confidence vote. He did not attend the afternoon session of the debate on Thursday.

If he resigns, the government of his People’s Party would go into caretaker mode until a new prime minister is sworn in, which could take several weeks or months. If the vote goes ahead and Rajoy loses, Sanchez would immediately replace him.

"Are you ready to resign? Resign today and leave by your own will," Sanchez told Rajoy. "You are part of the past, of a chapter the country is about to close."

‘Frankenstein’ government

The Basque PNV had backed Rajoy’s budget as recently as last week but it decided to remove its support after dozens of people linked to the ruling People’s Party (PP) were sentenced to decades in prison in a long-running corruption trial.