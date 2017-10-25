German Ifo business confidence soars in October

Berlin — German companies are more optimistic than ever as they reap the benefits of global economic strength fuelling demand from the world’s third-largest exporter.

A measure of the nation’s business climate rose to the highest level on record in October, exceeding a previous all-time high set just three months ago. The Munich-based Ifo Institute, which surveys about 7,000 companies, has compiled the index for the unified German economy since 1991.

The report — Ifo’s first since Angela Merkel was re-elected German chancellor last month — was published on the eve of the European Central Bank’s most critical decision in years, as officials decide how to wean the wider eurozone off quantitative easing.

It suggests Germany’s strong growth performance this year will probably spill into the final quarter, supporting economists’ forecasts of the fastest annual expansion since 2011.

"It’s the combination of a very strong global economy from which German exporters benefit, and the fact that the euro hasn’t continued to rise," said Andreas Rees, an economist at UniCredit Bank in Frankfurt. "In addition, the domestic economy is also doing very well."

The euro was little changed after the report and traded at $1.1772 after midday in Frankfurt. The single currency gained more than 14% between January and mid-September, before stabilising in the past few weeks.

Economists project German growth of 2.1% and the Bundesbank sees vigorous demand from abroad and steady consumer spending at home driving the nation’s solid upswing onward.

The robust health of the eurozone’s largest economy may colour discussions when ECB officials meet on Thursday to devise their monetary-policy strategy for 2018.

Although officials appear to agree that a strengthening recovery means less support is needed, some are concerned that inflation is not yet quite on track towards the institution’s objective and have argued that slow wage growth remains a key hurdle. Inflation for the region stood at 1.5% in September, and was slightly higher in Germany at 1.8%.

Inflation Pressure

"A lot of the companies in our survey said clearly that they want to raise prices because capacities are being stretched, and in Germany that should push the inflation rate higher and cause unions to react," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in an interview.

He added that another fillip to confidence may be relief in the country’s large motor sector that controversy surrounding its diesel scandal and a debate on combustion engines has faded into the background, possibly supporting demand.

In the latest earnings season under way, many German companies are reflecting improvements in fundamentals in their own statements and figures.

Deutsche Lufthansa said on Wednesday that about a third of the rise in its operating profit was due to the sound economic situation at home and in Europe, and chemical maker BASF cited global growth as a reason for raising its outlook.

Ifo said its measures of current economic conditions, and of expectations, also rose. A separate survey of purchasing managers showed on Tuesday that companies are boosting job creation and raising prices in response to surging orders.

Bloomberg