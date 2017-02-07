Theresa May wins first challenge to bill regarding the beginning of Brexit
London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May comfortably saw off the first of a series of attempts to amend the bill she is trying to get through Parliament to allow her to begin Brexit negotiations.
Some Tories have threatened to support amendments to the bill because they want May to make a unilateral promise to EU citizens living in the UK that they can stay in the country after Brexit, and she was repeatedly asked about the issue in the house of commons on Monday.
May rejected a one-sided offer, saying while she supported the rights of EU citizens to remain in Britain after Brexit, it would be wrong to act without first receiving a reciprocal promise that Britons’ similar rights would be guaranteed by other EU countries.
The house of commons voted down an opposition Labour Party amendment by 333 votes to 284 after four hours of debate on Monday.
As May’s Conservative Party only has 329 seats, the result suggests legislators in her party largely stayed loyal.
The amendment would have forced ministers to report to Parliament every two months. The vote meant that 33 other amendments covering scrutiny issues as well as the treatment of EU citizens currently living in the UK were also defeated.
"The bill does one simple thing: it gives the prime minister the lawful authority to start the negotiation process," Conservative legislator Mark Harper told the Commons as he argued against the amendments. "The bill does not need to be improved or amended in any way."
Even though he argued to stay in the EU in last year’s referendum campaign, "I am a democrat, so I accept the result," he said.
Most of those in Parliament who opposed Brexit have now said they will not attempt to block the beginning of exit talks, but this doesn’t mean they’ve given up the fight.
Some hope to tie May’s hands by forcing her to give more details about her plans. Others are aiming to build in mechanisms whereby the decision could be reversed or slowed if the public mood changes during the negotiating process.
The premier says she wants to invoke the EU’s Article 50, the exit trigger, by the end of March. The debate and votes in the house of commons will continue until the end of Wednesday, after which the draft law will go to the upper, unelected house of lords.
Bloomberg
