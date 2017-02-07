World / Europe

Theresa May wins first challenge to bill regarding the beginning of Brexit

07 February 2017 - 11:03 AM Agency Staff
Theresa May. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREW HARRER
Theresa May. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREW HARRER

London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May comfortably saw off the first of a series of attempts to amend the bill she is trying to get through Parliament to allow her to begin Brexit negotiations.

Some Tories have threatened to support amendments to the bill because they want May to make a unilateral promise to EU citizens living in the UK that they can stay in the country after Brexit, and she was repeatedly asked about the issue in the house of commons on Monday.

May rejected a one-sided offer, saying while she supported the rights of EU citizens to remain in Britain after Brexit, it would be wrong to act without first receiving a reciprocal promise that Britons’ similar rights would be guaranteed by other EU countries.

The house of commons voted down an opposition Labour Party amendment by 333 votes to 284 after four hours of debate on Monday.

As May’s Conservative Party only has 329 seats, the result suggests legislators in her party largely stayed loyal.

The amendment would have forced ministers to report to Parliament every two months. The vote meant that 33 other amendments covering scrutiny issues as well as the treatment of EU citizens currently living in the UK were also defeated.

British business leaders are already seeing Brexit fallout

Their views lend weight to MPs’ cross-party effort to head off the risk of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal
Business
18 hours ago

A chasm is opening up between the EU and a Trump-led US

EU leaders arrive for a summit in Malta and top of the agenda are how to deal with Donald Trump, refugees, Brexit — and how to stand up for ‘European ...
World
3 days ago

"The bill does one simple thing: it gives the prime minister the lawful authority to start the negotiation process," Conservative legislator Mark Harper told the Commons as he argued against the amendments. "The bill does not need to be improved or amended in any way."

Even though he argued to stay in the EU in last year’s referendum campaign, "I am a democrat, so I accept the result," he said.

Most of those in Parliament who opposed Brexit have now said they will not attempt to block the beginning of exit talks, but this doesn’t mean they’ve given up the fight.

Some hope to tie May’s hands by forcing her to give more details about her plans. Others are aiming to build in mechanisms whereby the decision could be reversed or slowed if the public mood changes during the negotiating process.

The premier says she wants to invoke the EU’s Article 50, the exit trigger, by the end of March. The debate and votes in the house of commons will continue until the end of Wednesday, after which the draft law will go to the upper, unelected house of lords.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Australia’s central bank holds rates, takes ...
World
2.
German industrial output records biggest monthly ...
World / Europe
3.
Theresa May wins first challenge to bill ...
World / Europe
4.
Cash shortage is crushing Zimbabwe’s already ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

British business leaders are already seeing Brexit fallout
Business

A chasm is opening up between the EU and a Trump-led US
World / Europe

Trump travel ban ‘divisive and wrong’, says UK’s May
World / Europe

British MPs take first step to starting Brexit
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.