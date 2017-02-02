Trump travel ban ‘divisive and wrong’, says UK’s May

"If he [Corbyn] is asking me whether I had advance notice of the ban on refugees, the answer is no," she said.

"If he is asking me if I had advance notice that the executive order could affect British citizens, the answer is no.

"If he is asking if I had advance notice of the travel restrictions, the answer is we all did, because president Trump said he was going to do this in his election campaign."

The ban sparked global mass protests and was swiftly condemned by the UN and countries including Germany and France. But May initially failed to condemn the measure, saying the US was responsible for its own refugee policy. She then issued a statement saying she did "not agree" with it.

A petition demanding that Britain withdraw an invitation for Trump to pay a state visit has garnered 1.8-million signatures.

On Wednesday Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders described the US ban as "arbitrary and brutal".

European leaders are also concerned about Trump’s virulent criticism of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) — he has dubbed the military alliance "obsolete" — at a time when it stands as the main defence against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We should organise as soon as possible a Nato summit in Brussels with new US President Donald Trump so European leaders can have contact with him," said Reynders.

The US provides significant funding to Nato and Trump

has urged other member nations to step up their contributions.

AFP