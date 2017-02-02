World / Europe

PARLIAMENTARY QUESTION

Trump travel ban ‘divisive and wrong’, says UK’s May

Theresa May denies in parliament she had advanced notice of Donald Trump’s planned temporary immigration ban

02 February 2017 - 06:22 AM Agency Staff
Picture: SUPPLIED.
Picture: SUPPLIED.

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban was "divisive and wrong", five days after she initially refused to condemn the move.

"On the policy that president Trump has introduced, this government is clear that that policy is wrong," May told parliament after being pressed by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. "We believe it is divisive and wrong," she said, speaking to members of parliament for the first time since the travel ban came into force on Friday — the same day she met Trump at the White House.

Trump’s executive order bars refugee arrivals for at least 120 days and suspends visas from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — for 90 days.

May said she had no advance notice of Trump’s plans.

Mexico calls for Israel’s apology

Netanyahu has shocked Mexico and the country’s small Jewish community in praising Trump’s wall plan
World
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: A border crisis of our own

SA’s migration policy is a mess as skilled people struggle to enter and millions of unskilled people flood our borders in search of economic ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Business needs to stand up to Trump

In the past few days there has been some critical response from business leaders to Trump’s immigration ban, especially those with international ...
Opinion
2 days ago

"If he [Corbyn] is asking me whether I had advance notice of the ban on refugees, the answer is no," she said.

"If he is asking me if I had advance notice that the executive order could affect British citizens, the answer is no.

"If he is asking if I had advance notice of the travel restrictions, the answer is we all did, because president Trump said he was going to do this in his election campaign."

The ban sparked global mass protests and was swiftly condemned by the UN and countries including Germany and France. But May initially failed to condemn the measure, saying the US was responsible for its own refugee policy. She then issued a statement saying she did "not agree" with it.

A petition demanding that Britain withdraw an invitation for Trump to pay a state visit has garnered 1.8-million signatures.

On Wednesday Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders described the US ban as "arbitrary and brutal".

European leaders are also concerned about Trump’s virulent criticism of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) — he has dubbed the military alliance "obsolete" — at a time when it stands as the main defence against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We should organise as soon as possible a Nato summit in Brussels with new US President Donald Trump so European leaders can have contact with him," said Reynders.

The US provides significant funding to Nato and Trump
has urged other member nations to step up their contributions.

AFP

