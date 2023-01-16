Tonga still reeling after underwater volcano hit reefs and fish stocks

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
Eskom has a history of financial mismanagement and inefficiencies, and it’s not clear how the increase in revenue will address these issues or benefit the public.
The restructuring comes after a further decline in cigarette sales in SA, it says
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
Handelsblatt reported that local politicians from the centre-left SPD to the centre-right CDU expressed concern about the allegations, calling for inquiries by Tesla and the local government
Higher inflation expectations and related wage demands, as well as a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, present upside risk to underlying inflation
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Turkey says Sweden must do more to tackle terrorist support among a Kurdish population of about 100,000, and to extradite suspects
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
One year on from the huge eruption of an underwater volcano in the South Pacific, the island nation of Tonga is still dealing with the damage to its coastal waters.
When Hunga-Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai went off, it sent a shock wave around the world, produced a plume of water and ash that soared higher into the atmosphere than any other on record, and triggered tsunami waves that ricocheted across the region — slamming into the archipelago that lies southeast of Fiji.
Coral reefs were turned to rubble and many fish perished or migrated away.
The disaster worsened conditions for Tongans, more than 80% of whom were already relying on subsistence reef fishing, according to 2019 World Bank data. After the eruption, the Tongan government said it would seek $240m for recovery, including improving food security. In the immediate aftermath, the World Bank provided $8m.
“In terms of [a] recovery plan … we are awaiting for funds to cover expenditure associated with small-scale fisheries along coastal communities,” said Poasi Ngaluafe, head of the science division of Tonga's ministry of fisheries.
Most Tongan territory is ocean, with its exclusive economic zone extending across nearly 700,000km2 of water. While commercial fisheries contribute only 2.3% to the national economy, subsistence fishing is considered crucial in making up a staple of the Tongan diet.
The UN's Food and Agricultural Organization estimated in a November report that the eruption cost the country's fisheries and aquaculture sector about $7.4m — a significant number for Tonga's about $500m economy. The losses were largely due to damaged fishing vessels, with nearly half of that damage in the small-scale fisheries sector, though some commercial vessels were also affected.
Because the Tongan government does not closely track subsistence fishing, it is difficult to estimate the eruption's effect on fish harvests.
Barren areas
But scientists say that, apart from some fish stocks probably being depleted, there are other troubling signs that suggest it could take a long time for fisheries to recover.
Young corals are failing to mature in the coastal waters around the eruption site, and many areas once home to healthy, abundant reefs are now barren, according to a government survey in August.
It is likely that volcanic ash smothered many reefs, depriving fish of feeding areas and spawning beds. The survey found that no marine life had survived near the volcano.
Meanwhile, the tsunami in the waters around the archipelago knocked over large boulder corals, creating fields of coral rubble. And while some reefs survived, the crackling, snapping and popping noises of foraging shrimp and fish, a sign of a healthy environment, were gone.
“The reefs in Tonga were silent,” the survey report found.
Agriculture has proved a lifeline to Tongans facing empty waters and damaged boats. Despite concerns that the volcanic ash, which blanketed 99% of the country, would make soils too toxic to grow crops, “food production has resumed with little effects,” said Siosiua Halavatu, a soil scientist speaking on behalf of the Tongan government.
Soil tests revealed that the fallen ash was not harmful for humans. And while yam and sweet potato plants perished during the eruption, and fruit trees were burnt by falling ash, they began to recover once the ash was washed away.
“We have supported recovery works through land preparation, and planting backyard gardening and roots crops in the farms, as well as export crops like watermelon and squash,” Halavatu said.
Atmospheric effect
But long-term monitoring will be critical, he said, and Tonga hopes to develop a national soil strategy and upgrade their soil testing laboratory to help farmers.
Scientists are also now taking stock of the eruption's effect on the atmosphere. While volcanic eruptions on land eject mostly ash and sulphur dioxide, underwater volcanoes jettison far more water.
Tonga's eruption was no different, with the blast's white-greyish plume reaching 57km and injecting 146-million tonnes of water into the atmosphere.
Water vapour can linger in the atmosphere for up to a decade, trapping heat on Earth's surface and leading to more overall warming. More atmospheric water vapour can also help deplete ozone, which shields the planet from harmful UV radiation.
“That one volcano increased the total amount of global water in the stratosphere by 10%,” said Paul Newman, chief scientist for earth sciences at Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Center. “We're only now beginning to see the effect of that.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tonga still reeling after underwater volcano hit reefs and fish stocks
The government, which said it would seek $240m for recovery, including improving food security, is awaiting funds to aid small-scale fisheries
One year on from the huge eruption of an underwater volcano in the South Pacific, the island nation of Tonga is still dealing with the damage to its coastal waters.
When Hunga-Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai went off, it sent a shock wave around the world, produced a plume of water and ash that soared higher into the atmosphere than any other on record, and triggered tsunami waves that ricocheted across the region — slamming into the archipelago that lies southeast of Fiji.
Coral reefs were turned to rubble and many fish perished or migrated away.
The disaster worsened conditions for Tongans, more than 80% of whom were already relying on subsistence reef fishing, according to 2019 World Bank data. After the eruption, the Tongan government said it would seek $240m for recovery, including improving food security. In the immediate aftermath, the World Bank provided $8m.
“In terms of [a] recovery plan … we are awaiting for funds to cover expenditure associated with small-scale fisheries along coastal communities,” said Poasi Ngaluafe, head of the science division of Tonga's ministry of fisheries.
Most Tongan territory is ocean, with its exclusive economic zone extending across nearly 700,000km2 of water. While commercial fisheries contribute only 2.3% to the national economy, subsistence fishing is considered crucial in making up a staple of the Tongan diet.
The UN's Food and Agricultural Organization estimated in a November report that the eruption cost the country's fisheries and aquaculture sector about $7.4m — a significant number for Tonga's about $500m economy. The losses were largely due to damaged fishing vessels, with nearly half of that damage in the small-scale fisheries sector, though some commercial vessels were also affected.
Because the Tongan government does not closely track subsistence fishing, it is difficult to estimate the eruption's effect on fish harvests.
Barren areas
But scientists say that, apart from some fish stocks probably being depleted, there are other troubling signs that suggest it could take a long time for fisheries to recover.
Young corals are failing to mature in the coastal waters around the eruption site, and many areas once home to healthy, abundant reefs are now barren, according to a government survey in August.
It is likely that volcanic ash smothered many reefs, depriving fish of feeding areas and spawning beds. The survey found that no marine life had survived near the volcano.
Meanwhile, the tsunami in the waters around the archipelago knocked over large boulder corals, creating fields of coral rubble. And while some reefs survived, the crackling, snapping and popping noises of foraging shrimp and fish, a sign of a healthy environment, were gone.
“The reefs in Tonga were silent,” the survey report found.
Agriculture has proved a lifeline to Tongans facing empty waters and damaged boats. Despite concerns that the volcanic ash, which blanketed 99% of the country, would make soils too toxic to grow crops, “food production has resumed with little effects,” said Siosiua Halavatu, a soil scientist speaking on behalf of the Tongan government.
Soil tests revealed that the fallen ash was not harmful for humans. And while yam and sweet potato plants perished during the eruption, and fruit trees were burnt by falling ash, they began to recover once the ash was washed away.
“We have supported recovery works through land preparation, and planting backyard gardening and roots crops in the farms, as well as export crops like watermelon and squash,” Halavatu said.
Atmospheric effect
But long-term monitoring will be critical, he said, and Tonga hopes to develop a national soil strategy and upgrade their soil testing laboratory to help farmers.
Scientists are also now taking stock of the eruption's effect on the atmosphere. While volcanic eruptions on land eject mostly ash and sulphur dioxide, underwater volcanoes jettison far more water.
Tonga's eruption was no different, with the blast's white-greyish plume reaching 57km and injecting 146-million tonnes of water into the atmosphere.
Water vapour can linger in the atmosphere for up to a decade, trapping heat on Earth's surface and leading to more overall warming. More atmospheric water vapour can also help deplete ozone, which shields the planet from harmful UV radiation.
“That one volcano increased the total amount of global water in the stratosphere by 10%,” said Paul Newman, chief scientist for earth sciences at Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Center. “We're only now beginning to see the effect of that.”
Reuters
US steps up funding for Pacific islands in bid to counter China’s influence
Ardern and Biden voice shared concern about China’s Pacific ambitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Models underestimated shockwave from Tonga eruption
Tonga struggles with ash, psychological trauma after eruption and tsunami
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.