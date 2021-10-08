World / Asia

Dozens said to be dead after bomb blast in mosque in Afghanistan

The blast follows several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by IS

08 October 2021
Kabul — A blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing and wounding many people, Taliban officials said.

Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shiite Muslim community.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The blast followed several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by the Sunni Muslim militants of Islamic State (IS).

One Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 28 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in Friday’s blast.

The attacks have underscored security problems for the Taliban, which took over the country in August and have since carried out operations against IS cells in Kabul.

“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. 

Reuters

