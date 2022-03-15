World / Asia

Sri Lanka heads for IMF after currency devaluation

Plummeting foreign exchange reserves leave country struggling to pay for essential imports

15 March 2022 - 16:49 Uditha Jayasinghe
A man shouts against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as people block the main road in front of the president's secretariat during a protest organised by main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya against the worsening economic crisis that has brought fuel shortages and spiralling food prices in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 15 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE
A man shouts against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as people block the main road in front of the president's secretariat during a protest organised by main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya against the worsening economic crisis that has brought fuel shortages and spiralling food prices in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 15 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Opposition leaders led a march of hundreds of protesters through Sri Lanka’s main city of Colombo on Tuesday amid mounting anger about a worsening economic crisis that has brought fuel shortages and spiralling food prices.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government said it will begin talks next month with the IMF for assistance, while finance minister Basil Rajapaksa flew into New Delhi to sign a $1bn credit line to tackle the situation.

“Even after working about 14 to 16 hours a day, we still can’t make enough money to support our families,” said rickshaw driver Nissanka Gunewardena, one of the demonstrators marching on a tree-lined boulevard in central Colombo.

“How can anyone live like this?” said Gunewardena, father of two young children who wore a black “Gota Go Home” headband, referring to the president.

Historically weak government finances, badly timed tax cuts and the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the lucrative tourism industry and foreign remittances, have wreaked havoc on the economy, leading to a currency devaluation last week.

Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31bn, leaving the Indian Ocean island nation struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.

Last week’s devaluation stoked further inflation, inflicting more distress on Sri Lankans battling rolling power cuts and fuel shortages.

“We have told the government time and again to change their policies,” said Eran Wickramaratne, a leader of the opposition alliance, Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

The government, led by the Rajapaksa brothers, another of whom is Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has pushed Sri Lanka’s 22-million people deep into hardship, he said.

“This is the only country in the world where the president and the finance minister have no idea about economic management.”

IMF talks

After months of resistance to seeking IMF help, Rajapaksa’s government said on Tuesday it would begin talks with the multilateral lender next month after cabinet authorised the finance minister to draw up proposals.

Cabinet spokesperson Ramesh Pathirana said the government would firm up plans on IMF assistance in the next few weeks as the finance minister prepares to visit Washington DC in mid-April for the discussions.

In New Delhi this week, the finance minister will sign the $1bn credit line previously agreed with India to bring in key imports of medicine, food and fuel. He will also meet India’s finance and energy ministers.

“Now we are all very disappointed,” said Gunewardena, who said he voted for Rajapaksa in the last presidential election in 2019. “We think this government should go. We want change.”

Reuters

Fuel shortages hit Sri Lanka’s apparel sector

Garments are Sri Lanka’s second-largest forex earner and just as the sector was seeing a pandemic recovery, plants now face rolling power cuts
World
1 week ago

Government missteps put Sri Lanka in vulnerable financial position

IMF loans have been turned down while some analysts fear the country may default this year if it does not restructure its debt
World
2 weeks ago

Empty streets and strict regulations deter tourists from visiting Thailand

The country’s attempt to jump-start tourism may be hurt by the absence of the very businesses foreign visitors come for
Businessweek
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US tells allies China signalled willingness to ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia’s fertiliser king warns of looming global ...
World / Europe
3.
Xiang Guangda’s huge bet on nickel has backfired ...
World / Asia
4.
More than 30 killed in spate of attacks blamed on ...
World / Africa
5.
Civilian convoy leaves Ukraine’s besieged city of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

China developers have two weeks to come clean on debt

News

Xiang Guangda’s huge bet on nickel has backfired badly

World / Asia

India says missile fired into Pakistan was an accident

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.