New North Korea missile tests peace with South

North Korea has defied all calls to rein in its nuclear and missile programmes, even from China

22 May 2017 - 05:16 Ju-min Park
South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Picture: REUTERS
Seoul — North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week, which South Korea said dashed the hopes of the South’s new liberal government for peace between the neighbours.

A South Korean military official said the missile appeared to be an upgraded, extended-range version of the North’s solid-fuel submarine-launched missile. Last week’s missile was liquid-fuelled and flew further.

North Korea has defied all calls to rein in its nuclear and missile programmes, even from China, its lone major ally, saying the weapons are needed for legitimate self-defence.

The reclusive state has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the US mainland. On Saturday, it said it had developed the capability to strike the US mainland, although western experts said the claim was exaggerated.

An official travelling with US President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia said the White House was aware of the latest launch and noted that the missile had a shorter range than the three previous missiles.

The two missile tests complicate plans by South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in to seek ways to reduce tension on the peninsula. Moon took office 11 days ago after winning an election on a platform of a more moderate approach to the North, with which the South is still technically at war since no peace treaty was signed at the end of their 1950-53 conflict.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said the tests were "reckless and irresponsible actions throwing cold water over the hopes of this new government and the global community for denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula".

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the latest missile test by the reclusive North was "a snub and a challenge to international efforts for a peaceful resolution". He told reporters after a meeting of Japan’s National Security Council that he wanted to raise the issue of North Korean missile launches at the Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Italy later in May. China had no immediate comment.

PACE OF TESTS

Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said the North appeared to be testing both solid and liquid-fuelled missiles, which might help explain why the pace of its tests had increased.

"I think the team to develop liquid fuel missiles are being pitted against the solid fuel team," Kim said. "The liquid fuel team succeeded on May 14 so the solid fuel team went for another round to achieve success. That is why the speed of North Korea’s missile development is going beyond imagination."

Sunday’s missile was launched from a location near Pukchang, 60km northeast of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Reuters

