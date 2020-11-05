News Leader
WATCH: How the US presidential election will affect SA
Business Day TV talks to a panel about what a Trump or Biden victory would mean for SA
05 November 2020 - 07:57
The US presidential race has been dubbed a nail-biter, with election results coming in closer than expected.
Business Day TV spoke to Ed Moya from Oanda and retired US diplomat in Africa and East Asia Brooks Spector for their take on what a Donald Trump or Joe Biden win would mean for markets and SA.
