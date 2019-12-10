USMCA deal: What’s new in the revamped Nafta?

Washington — A year after signing a new regional free-trade pact, the US, Mexico and Canada have agreed to key changes to the deal that can win approval from the US Congress.

After months of tense negotiations, the agreement with House Democrats opens the way for the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement to succeed the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), marking a victory for President Donald Trump.

Though Mexico’s congress already approved the deal, the revised accord now goes for ratification by the legislatures of the three countries.

Here a summary of the key elements:

US labour leaders have long blamed Nafta for the loss of manufacturing jobs, and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed not to allow a new trade agreement to pass Congress unless it contained guarantees that labour provisions in Mexico will be enforced.

After months of negotiation, Pelosi said that with the changes the trade pact will be “infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration”.

Powerful AFL-CIO labour federation president Richard Trumka also endorsed the changes, saying that “for the first time, there truly will be enforceable labour standards”, including a process allowing for inspections of factories.

The new provisions will monitor Mexico’s implementation of labour reforms, setting key benchmarks for compliance, and “facilities-based enforcement” of obligations for all goods and services, with penalties for goods that fail to meet standards.

This will require “verification of compliance by independent labour experts”, which reportedly was a compromise after Mexico balked at factory inspections.

They also prevent one country from blocking another from calling for a panel to resolve a dispute.