‘Impeach me, do it now,’ Trump tweets — and gets his wish

Washington — US House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has instructed the House judiciary panel to draft articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, telling reporters, “The president’s actions have seriously violated the constitution.”

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump urged Democrats in the House of Representatives to move swiftly if they are going to impeach him, shortly before House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement on the status of their impeachment inquiry.

On Wednesday, the Democrat-led panel heard from four legal experts as US lawmakers considered whether Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival rose to the level of impeachable offences.

This week, the House intelligence panel submitted findings from its inquiry into Trump’s push for Kiev to launch an investigation related to former US vice-president Joe Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Trump also wanted Ukraine to look into the discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 US election.

Democrats have accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391m in security aid to Ukraine — a US ally facing Russian aggression — to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce the investigation.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, urged House Democrats on Thursday to move fast if they are going to impeach him so that the Republican-led Senate can take up the issue. “If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,” Trump tweeted.

The House may vote by year’s end on articles of impeachment, but Democrats, who control the chamber, say no decision has been made at this point on the specific charges. They could include abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice.

Judiciary panel Democrats said on Wednesday that they may look beyond Trump’s relations with Ukraine to include Trump’s earlier alleged efforts to impede former US special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his 2016 campaign’s relations with Russia, but they stopped short of saying that could trigger a separate charge.