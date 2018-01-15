‘I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed,’ Trump tells reporters

A bipartisan deal to resolve the Dreamers issue in return for changes demanded by Republicans in the way visas are allocated collapsed in acrimony on Thursday over Trump’s remarks, which were widely denounced as racist.

"I think this man, this president, is taking us back to another place," John Lewis, a Georgia congressman who was on the front lines of the 1960s civil rights movement, said on Sunday on ABC’s "This Week."

"I think he is a racist." Senator David Purdue, a Republican from Georgia, called charges that Trump is racist "ridiculous" and his reported remarks a "gross misrepresentation" of the White House meeting on immigration.

But other Republicans, pained by the turn of events, spoke out against the president as debate over the slur spilled into Sunday television talk shows.

"I can’t defend the indefensible," said Mia Love, a Haitian-American congresswoman from Utah who campaigned on Trump’s behalf in the country’s Haitian community.

"I still think that he should apologise," she said on CNN’s "State of the Union." "I think that there are people that are looking for an apology. And I think that that would show real leadership."

Trump’s "shithole countries" remarks were confirmed by Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat who attended the White House meeting, after it was reported by The Washington Post and other media.

But Trump has stuck with a vague denial that he used such language, and so far has made no move to apologise, hurting prospects for a deal on DACA and making life uncomfortable for Republicans as they look ahead to midterm elections this year.

The president sought to shift from the defensive by portraying Democrats as not truly interested in an immigration deal.

"They just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military," he tweeted.