George Bush senior apologises for ‘humorous’ gropes

Washington — Former US President George HW Bush has apologised for jokingly patting "women’s rears" after an actress accused him of groping her from his wheelchair while at a screening.

Heather Lind, 34, said the incident occurred four years ago at an event to promote the TV series, Turn: Washington’s Spies, according to the Daily Mail, which saved a screenshot of a lengthy Instagram post she wrote and later deleted.

It is the latest in an outpouring of sexual harassment allegations against powerful male figures in entertainment, fashion and finance that followed the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who stands accused of assaulting and raping actresses.

Lind said she decided to share her story after seeing Bush senior, 93, appear onstage at a benefit concert to raise money for victims of the hurricane-ravaged southern US and Caribbean.

"I found it disturbing because I recognise the respect ex-presidents are given for having served," she wrote.

"But when I got the chance to meet George HW Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.