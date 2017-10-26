World / Americas

George Bush senior apologises for ‘humorous’ gropes

26 October 2017 - 09:07 Agency Staff
Actress Heather Lind arrives on the red carpet for the film
Actress Heather Lind arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 10, 2015. Picture: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Washington — Former US President George HW Bush has apologised for jokingly patting "women’s rears" after an actress accused him of groping her from his wheelchair while at a screening.

Heather Lind, 34, said the incident occurred four years ago at an event to promote the TV series, Turn: Washington’s Spies, according to the Daily Mail, which saved a screenshot of a lengthy Instagram post she wrote and later deleted.

It is the latest in an outpouring of sexual harassment allegations against powerful male figures in entertainment, fashion and finance that followed the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who stands accused of assaulting and raping actresses.

Lind said she decided to share her story after seeing Bush senior, 93, appear onstage at a benefit concert to raise money for victims of the hurricane-ravaged southern US and Caribbean.

"I found it disturbing because I recognise the respect ex-presidents are given for having served," she wrote.

"But when I got the chance to meet George HW Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.

Five former US presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts on October 21, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/RICHARD CARSON
Five former US presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts on October 21, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/RICHARD CARSON

"He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke," she said.

Later on, as pictures were being taken, Bush repeated the act, while "Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again’."

A Bush spokesman apologised to Lind for the former president’s "attempt at humour".

"President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures," a statement from Bush’s office read.

"To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.

"Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologises most sincerely," the statement said.

AFP

FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Nondisclosure has its limits

'Conspiracy of silence' surrounding the film producer’s predatory behaviour not so much a conspiracy as a matter of contractual agreement
Opinion
3 hours ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: How the #Metoo movement is exposing the truth about abuse

'Why then has it been so hard for me to talk of this, this event that happened almost 24 years ago, one night in a Port Elizabeth hotel?' asks ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

TRENDING: The fall of Harvey Scissorhands

The trickle of new allegations against men in the entertainment industry has become a flood
News & Fox
7 days ago

ANN CROTTY: What do Weinstein, McKinsey and KPMG have in common?

The meaningless mea culpa is not working any more, no matter how many PR firms and lawyers are thrown at it
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
George Bush senior apologises for ‘humorous’ ...
World / Americas
2.
Raila Odinga calls for boycott and ‘civil ...
World / Africa
3.
The African monuments funding North Korea’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Orders for US durable goods suggests strong ...
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.