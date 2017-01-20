Conflicted US capital prepares to host Trump’s inauguration

One man wearing Trump’s signature red "Make America Great Again" hat just smiled, took a picture and moved on. Then a middle-aged woman, also in Trump gear, approached to talk. After a few minutes, the two women hugged.

"This city is bummed out, it’s a Democratic city," Hendrickson said, but added there was a need in the current political climate to listen to people with different views. "We are open to having a conversation with any Trump supporter," she shouted.

Traci Turner, 38, no fan of Trump, arrived from Atlanta with her husband and mother-in-law, both avid Trump supporters who got tickets for the inauguration. "We could not be more different in politics. We’ve been married 13 years and we try to stay away from that subject," she said. "They’re here for the inauguration. I’m just here for the sights, just for the history."

As Turner spoke, a stranger walked by and reminded her there were other options for people visiting the city, including a march planned for Saturday when hundreds of thousands of women are expected to turn up in support of women’s rights. Some 900,000 people, both Trump backers and opponents, are expected to flood Washington for Friday’s inauguration ceremony.

Opponents of Trump are riled by his disparaging campaign comments about women, illegal immigrants and Muslims, as well as his pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico. His supporters admire his experience in business and his promises to shake up Washington and put America’s interests first.

"Negative vibe"

Cortis, 53, who has spent months driving the country with his trailer-mounted model bridge, said the atmosphere had been cordial despite the political differences on display across much of the city. "Nobody has been really nasty," he said of reactions to his bridge, which features a Trump mannequin, a Statue of Liberty figurine and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, symbolising American manufacturing.

"You can tell some people have a negative vibe when they see it, but they kind of shake it off, because we’re playing positive, uplifting music and we have a positive message," he said.

With all the different visitors, "it’s been one of our busiest weekends yet", said Roger, a 41-year-old cabdriver who declined to give his last name. "They’ve been supportive of Trump, protesting against Trump, and not giving a damn about the man. All I know is that business has been good. Real good."