Burkina Faso demands withdrawal of French ambassador

Biggest one-day loss for Brent crude in three months
A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group
Region’s overall growth rate forecast to accelerate mildly in 2023, though inflation is set to remain well above the 10-year average
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Bank announces emergency funds for state-owned oil firm amid calls for greater transparency
Scandalous, Arsenal coach fumes, after Gunners lose their home win clean sheet
Paris — The French foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had received a letter from the Burkinabe authorities in December requesting the departure of France’s ambassador from Burkina Faso — a move the ministry said was “not standard practice”.
The Burkinabe government has declined to comment officially on reports it sent this request to Paris last month.
The French ministry’s spokesperson confirmed via email that it had received such a letter, but declined to give further details or say how it had responded.
“We have indeed received a letter from the Burkinabe transitional authorities. This is not standard practice and we have no public comment to make in response,” she said.
The whereabouts and status of French Ambassador Luc Hallade couldn’t immediately be confirmed. The embassy in Ouagadougou declined to comment.
The apparent expulsion signals a further deterioration in relations between France and its former French colony in West Africa where France maintains strong ties and has special forces stationed.
Protests by opponents of the French military presence have surged there this year, partly linked to perceptions that France hasn’t done enough to tackle an Islamist insurgency that has spread in recent years from neighbouring Mali.
The prolonged insecurity led to political instability and military coups in August 2020 and May 2021 in Mali, and in January 2022 and September 2022 in Burkina Faso.
Mobs targeted the French embassy, cultural centre and military base in Burkina Faso on the day of the second coup and on November 18. Demonstrators demanded France leave and called on the interim military authorities to ask Russia for help fighting the insurgents, like in Mali.
In late December, Burkinabe authorities ordered senior UN official Barbara Manzi to leave the country, accusing her of painting a negative picture of the security situation.
Bodies discovered
The bodies of 28 men killed by gunfire have been found in the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Nouna on December 20 and 31 , prosecutors said on Monday.
An investigation is under way though the prosecutors didn’t provide any details on the possible perpetrators or motive for the attacks.
One Nouna resident said she witnessed two armed men enter her home and kill her 74-year-old husband on December 30.
“They blindfolded him, took everything that was on him, forced him onto his knees and shot him with three bullets,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.
The Burkinabe civil society organisation CISC blamed the Nouna attacks on armed civilians masquerading as members of the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP), a group that receives funds and training from the government to help fight the insurgents.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Burkina Faso demands withdrawal of French ambassador
Relations between West African nation and former colonial power have deteriorated amid a growing Islamist insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali
Paris — The French foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had received a letter from the Burkinabe authorities in December requesting the departure of France’s ambassador from Burkina Faso — a move the ministry said was “not standard practice”.
The Burkinabe government has declined to comment officially on reports it sent this request to Paris last month.
The French ministry’s spokesperson confirmed via email that it had received such a letter, but declined to give further details or say how it had responded.
“We have indeed received a letter from the Burkinabe transitional authorities. This is not standard practice and we have no public comment to make in response,” she said.
The whereabouts and status of French Ambassador Luc Hallade couldn’t immediately be confirmed. The embassy in Ouagadougou declined to comment.
The apparent expulsion signals a further deterioration in relations between France and its former French colony in West Africa where France maintains strong ties and has special forces stationed.
Protests by opponents of the French military presence have surged there this year, partly linked to perceptions that France hasn’t done enough to tackle an Islamist insurgency that has spread in recent years from neighbouring Mali.
The prolonged insecurity led to political instability and military coups in August 2020 and May 2021 in Mali, and in January 2022 and September 2022 in Burkina Faso.
Mobs targeted the French embassy, cultural centre and military base in Burkina Faso on the day of the second coup and on November 18. Demonstrators demanded France leave and called on the interim military authorities to ask Russia for help fighting the insurgents, like in Mali.
In late December, Burkinabe authorities ordered senior UN official Barbara Manzi to leave the country, accusing her of painting a negative picture of the security situation.
Bodies discovered
The bodies of 28 men killed by gunfire have been found in the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Nouna on December 20 and 31 , prosecutors said on Monday.
An investigation is under way though the prosecutors didn’t provide any details on the possible perpetrators or motive for the attacks.
One Nouna resident said she witnessed two armed men enter her home and kill her 74-year-old husband on December 30.
“They blindfolded him, took everything that was on him, forced him onto his knees and shot him with three bullets,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.
The Burkinabe civil society organisation CISC blamed the Nouna attacks on armed civilians masquerading as members of the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP), a group that receives funds and training from the government to help fight the insurgents.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Conflict-ravaged Somalia, Ethiopia top aid group’s 2023 watch list
Burkina Faso summons Ghanaian ambassador over Wagner allegations
Three killed in Pakistan as suicide bomber targets vaccination team escort
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.