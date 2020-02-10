World / Africa

WATCH: What is in store for Zimbabwe in 2020

Morgan and Co Zimbabwe’s Batanai Matsika talks to Business Day TV about the state of the country's economy

10 February 2020 - 10:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pegged a contraction of at least 6% in the Zimbabwean economy for 2020 as the country also faces power outages, foreign currency shortages, reduced production and inflation running 500% year on year.

Morgan & Co Zimbabwe’s Batanai Matsika joined Business Day TV about the country’s battled economy.

Or listen to the full audio:

