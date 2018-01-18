Founding Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) treasurer Roy Bennett and his wife‚ Heather‚ died on Thursday in a helicopter crash in Canada.

News of the death started filtering through on social media as his colleagues in opposition circles confirmed the former Chimanimani member of parliament’s death.

MDC-T vice-president Nelson Chamisa said that the opposition had lost a gallant son who wanted to see a new Zimbabwe.

"He was a true democrat and really wanted to see the push for a free Zimbabwe‚" he said.

People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti took to social media to express his dismay.

"What a blow to our struggle. I can’t believe I will never speak to you again‚ Badze‚" he said‚ using one of Bennett’s nicknames.

A friend in political circles‚ David Coltart‚ described the Bennetts as "two of Zimbabwe’s greatest patriots".

