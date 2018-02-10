The worst-case scenarios for global warming

RCP8.5, the authors said, fails to match up with long-term trends in world energy use. The amount of greenhouse gases emitted as a result of using energy — called the carbon intensity of energy — has been slipping for decades. Burning oil produces less carbon dioxide, molecule for molecule, than burning coal. Burning natural gas produces much less carbon than burning oil, and renewables such as solar and wind burn nothing at all.

The drop in carbon intensity is likely to continue as coal use peaks, which may happen in the next 10 years, according to the 2017 BP Energy Outlook. Ritchie and his co-author, Prof Hadi Dowlatabadi of the university’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, suggest that climate scenarios should be adjusted to capture this "passive de-carbonisation." Instead, 210 scenarios used in the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projected the reverse: a "re-carbonisation" as coal’s influence overpowers much-reduced emissions from oil and gas.

As national and state governments enact or update laws designed to lower emissions, policy makers rely on our evolving understanding of what’s happening to the world. If Ritchie and Dowlatabadi are right, and the very worst probabilities aren’t probable, then policy makers can set tighter goals at the same cost. By assuming that humanity, if left unchecked, would burn a lot more coal in the future, RCP8.5 may have wrongly limited the goals in our efforts to cut back.

The 2015 Paris Agreement called for limiting warming to from 1.5°C 2°C. Global average temperatures have already risen almost 1°C in the past century. The 1.5°C goal may already be impossible, and 2°C would require major emissions reductions and, later this century, technological advances to pull enough carbon out of the air.

The disconnect between the historical de-carbonisation trend and the demands of RCP8.5 shed light on the often-ignored foundation of the world’s climate goals: the baseline. Paying attention to climate goals without studying optimal baselines is like watching the end of a marathon without knowing where or when it started.

"We worry if the 2°C pathway is feasible, but we need to apply the same thinking and logic to baseline scenarios," said Glen Peters, research director of the Centre for International Climate Research in Oslo. Peters’s group is working to make climate-research scenarios and modeling more accessible to investors.

Noah Kaufman, a research scholar at Columbia University’s centre on global energy policy, agreed that goals receive vastly more attention than observed baselines, when both are actually important parts of the same story. "There hasn’t been much push toward getting these scenarios right."