SuperSport coach Tembo laying strong foundation to rebuild team

Kaitano Tembo is on a mission to rebuild SuperSport United as the three-time champions struggle to plug the gaping holes left by the departure of influential players.

Tembo may have lost the match, but he was brave to start with nine players aged 20 to 26, with 19-year-old attacking midfielder Thapelo Maseko making his debut off the bench as Matsatsantsa went down 2-1 in a Premiership clash against Maritzburg United in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The only veterans to start were 36-year-old defender Onismor Bhasera and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who at 30 is at the peak of his powers.

While 22-year-old Jesse Donn scored his first goal for the club, Tembo admitted the lack of depth and experience was duly exploited by coach Ernst Middendorp’s more experienced squad.