Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The iconoclastic feminist scholar-activist Gloria Jean Watkins, who adopted the nom de plume bell hooks, gave black feminists the confidence to narrate their own stories B L Premium

Pioneering African-American scholar-activist bell hooks died recently of kidney failure aged 69. She published 40 books, mostly on the intersection between gender, race and class.

Gloria Jean Watkins, whose pseudonym was bell hooks, also wrote on psychology, pedagogy, art, music and spirituality. A Renaissance woman, she published poetry, memoirs, literary criticism, film reviews and children’s books, while also producing documentaries. ..