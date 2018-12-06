No sharing football matches at 2022 World Cup, says Qatar

Doha — Qatar has not held talks with any other countries to share football matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Despite coming under pressure from Fifa president Gianni Infantino to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams — which could mean some matches being played elsewhere in the Middle East — Nasser al-Khater said no such negotiations had taken place.

“We haven’t had any discussions of sharing,” said the assistant secretary general of Qatar’s organising body. Fifa is carrying out a feasibility study to see if the first World Cup in the region could be expanded.

Infantino has said that if any tournament enlargement is agreed, it would likely mean matches being played in neighbouring countries, as it would increase the total number of tournament games from 64 to 80.

AFP