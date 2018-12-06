Sport / Soccer

2022 WORLD CUP

No sharing football matches at 2022 World Cup, says Qatar

06 December 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Gianni Infantino. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Gianni Infantino. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Doha — Qatar has not held talks with any other countries to share football matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Despite coming under pressure from Fifa president Gianni Infantino to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams — which could mean some matches being played elsewhere in the Middle East — Nasser al-Khater said no such negotiations had taken place.

“We haven’t had any discussions of sharing,” said the assistant secretary general of Qatar’s organising body. Fifa is carrying out a feasibility study to see if the first World Cup in the region could be expanded.

Infantino has said that if any tournament enlargement is agreed, it would likely mean matches being played in neighbouring countries, as it would increase the total number of tournament games from 64 to 80.

AFP

Most read

1.
Stuart Baxter betwixt and between over Afcon
Sport / Soccer
2.
Amateurs give Chiefs a lesson at CAF ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Can Morgan ride to the rescue for battling ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Superheroes all set for Super Rugby scrum
Sport / Rugby
5.
SA has just six months to prepare for 2019 Africa ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA has just six months to prepare for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Sport / Soccer

Qatar bid to avoid a bitter 2022 World Cup
World / Middle East

Fifa World Cup heads to North America in 2026
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.