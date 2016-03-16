Sport / Soccer

Good karma key to City’s success

16 March 2016 - 07:00 Agency Staff
Thai Buddhist monk Phra Prommangkalachan. Picture: AFP PHOTO/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
Thai Buddhist monk Phra Prommangkalachan. Picture: AFP PHOTO/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

MANY have been left wondering what the key to Leicester’s success is.

But Thai monk Phra Prommangkalachan knows at least one of those secrets: good karma. For the past three years, he and some half a dozen fellow Buddhist monks have been making regular trips to the Thai-owned club to bless the pitch and hand out lucky talismans to players.

"I hang some amulets on their necks and I gave them these fabric talismans," he told AFP at a temple in Bangkok. "I’m not sure if they understood what I explained to them about it, but they knew that it would bring them luck," he said.

Currently riding high at the top of the world’s most watched football league, Leicester are owned by Thai duty-free magnate Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, whose King Power brand is on the front of the club shirt.

Their rise is one of the biggest David v Goliath sporting tales in recent memory — and a success story for Thailand, where they are dubbed the Siamese Foxes.

The retail magnate’s boardroom has won praise for its unflustered approach to running the club and shrewd appointments of players and managers.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wayne Rooney a net asset
Sport / Soccer
2.
Johanna Konta defiant as Nastase rant row ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
African runners take top places in London Marathon
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Tsotsobe charged with match fixing, faces ban
Sport / Cricket
5.
Unbeaten Crusaders lead as Kiwi sides crush rivals
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.