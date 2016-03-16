Good karma key to City’s success

MANY have been left wondering what the key to Leicester’s success is.

But Thai monk Phra Prommangkalachan knows at least one of those secrets: good karma. For the past three years, he and some half a dozen fellow Buddhist monks have been making regular trips to the Thai-owned club to bless the pitch and hand out lucky talismans to players.

"I hang some amulets on their necks and I gave them these fabric talismans," he told AFP at a temple in Bangkok. "I’m not sure if they understood what I explained to them about it, but they knew that it would bring them luck," he said.

Currently riding high at the top of the world’s most watched football league, Leicester are owned by Thai duty-free magnate Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, whose King Power brand is on the front of the club shirt.

Their rise is one of the biggest David v Goliath sporting tales in recent memory — and a success story for Thailand, where they are dubbed the Siamese Foxes.

The retail magnate’s boardroom has won praise for its unflustered approach to running the club and shrewd appointments of players and managers.

