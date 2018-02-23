Sport / Rugby

STORMERS ON TOUR

Stormers coach Fleck calls up hardmen to take on Waratahs

23 February 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Robbie Fleck. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has beefed up his side with the inclusion of lock Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ centre JJ Engelbrecht and fullback SP Marais for Saturday’s Super Rugby tour opener against the Waratahs in Sydney.

Du Toit‚ the 2016 SA Rugby Player of the Year‚ missed last week’s season opener against the Jaguares with a back strain‚ but has responded well to treatment. Du Toit replaces Chris van Zyl in one of two changes to the pack from the team that beat the Jaguares 28-20 at the weekend.

Flank Kobus van Dyk also comes into the starting lineup with Cobus Wiese missing out altogether‚ which allows Sikhumbuzo Notshe to take a place on the bench.

Marais‚ who suffered an injured toe in a preseason friendly‚ has also fully recovered and will start in the No15 jersey with Dillyn Leyds moving to wing. The Blitzbok star and winger Seabelo Senatla drops to the bench this week.

Engelbrecht‚ a former Springbok‚ replaces EW Viljoen at outside centre with the latter dropping to the bench in a rotational switch.

