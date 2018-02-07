As the Stormers embark on their third Super Rugby campaign under the guidance of Robbie Fleck‚ former franchise great Breyton Paulse believes 2018 is the year for the coach and the team to come of age.

Over the past two seasons the Stormers have made the Super Rugby play-offs‚ only to lose in the quarterfinals‚ and Paulse believes that it is now or never for Fleck to take his team to the top.

"Knowing the type of competitor Fleckie is‚ this is a big year for him‚ and obviously for the team‚" Paulse‚ who played 79 times for the Stormers‚ said.

"He is now ready to step it up and the time is right to make the team gel. In 2018 he should be able to fully implement the ideas he’s had in his mind for the past two seasons.

"After being in the job for just over two years now‚ he will be thinking that with the quality of the squad he has and the settled team at his disposal‚ they should step it up this season. The last few seasons haven’t been the greatest‚ so it’s time to deliver."