Stormers are ready to make their mark, says Breyton Paulse

07 February 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Siya Kolisi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
As the Stormers embark on their third Super Rugby campaign under the guidance of Robbie Fleck‚ former franchise great Breyton Paulse believes 2018 is the year for the coach and the team to come of age.

Over the past two seasons the Stormers have made the Super Rugby play-offs‚ only to lose in the quarterfinals‚ and Paulse believes that it is now or never for Fleck to take his team to the top.

"Knowing the type of competitor Fleckie is‚ this is a big year for him‚ and obviously for the team‚" Paulse‚ who played 79 times for the Stormers‚ said.

"He is now ready to step it up and the time is right to make the team gel. In 2018 he should be able to fully implement the ideas he’s had in his mind for the past two seasons.

"After being in the job for just over two years now‚ he will be thinking that with the quality of the squad he has and the settled team at his disposal‚ they should step it up this season. The last few seasons haven’t been the greatest‚ so it’s time to deliver."

Steven Kitshoff. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
When the tournament was composed of 18 teams in 2016 and 2017, qualifying for the play-offs was simpler, with three places in the South African conference available. In 2018 the tournament reverts to 15 teams with only the winner of the South African conference guaranteed a play-off berth.

Making the post season will require more consistency across the entire campaign and in matches against teams from both the Australian and New Zealand conferences.

The Stormers have a tough draw with an opening home match against the Jaguares followed by an Australasian tour that sees them play the Waratahs‚ Crusaders and Highlanders. Given that the tough tour comes so early in the season‚ it makes winning their opening game against the Jaguares imperative to start the campaign on a positive note.

Paulse‚ capped 64 times by the Springboks and still the Stormers’ all-time leading try scorer with 35‚ believes it is the Stormers’ pack that could be the difference this time around despite some injury concerns going in to the campaign.

Lock Eben Etzebeth will miss the first three months of the season due to a shoulder injury while tighthead props Wilco Louw and Frans Malherbe are both expected to miss the first few weeks.

But with Boks — flank Siya Kolisi‚ lock Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Bongi Mbonambi – in the mix, they have the spine of a strong pack. "On paper the Stormers’ forwards will compete with any pack in the world‚" Paulse says.

"Fleckie just has to activate them in the right way.

"Most of the players in the pack have been in the set-up for a while‚ they have experience and they have skill. They have everything going for them and there can be no excuses this season."

